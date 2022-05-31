Family Court Advocate Tina Swithin Breaks Silence on Final Years of “Category-Five Divorce Hurricane"

Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom's Battle (Revised) Tina Swithin, Author, Advocate and Divorce Coach

Newly released chapters detail conclusion to “Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle”

When I first wrote Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle, I was silenced from speaking the full truth by the potential repercussions on my custody case; my case is now in my rearview mirror.” — Tina Swithin

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of her first book in 2012, “Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle,” Tina Swithin transformed a small grassroots movement into an international coalition (One Mom's Battle) with more than 100,000 members in 5 different countries. A survivor of a high conflict divorce, Swithin is now ready to share the untold chapters of her path to peace and safety for her family.

“I originally wrote “Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle” in 2012 while my plight was still ongoing,” Swithin said. “I was silenced from speaking the full truth by the potential repercussions on my custody case; my case is now in my rearview mirror, so I it’s time for me to share my full story. As they would say in a court of law, I plan to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

The best-selling, five-time author’s highly anticipated revised edition comes at a time when high conflict and high profile divorces dominate the mainstream media. Now, more than ever, families need resources on navigating the messy waters of family court and children’s rights - versus mother’s rights or father’s rights. Tina has now dedicated her life to raising awareness on narcissism, post separation abuse and its impact on victims and, on the family court system.

"You no longer need to go through the ordeal of divorcing a narcissist alone. Through this battle, Tina Swithin is a beacon of clarity. Someday, you will start to whisper, 'thank you' to the darkness, to the pain, to the fear, to the struggle and even to the narcissist....in the darkness you will find light you never knew you had inside your heart, and strength you never imagined." - Christie Brinkley, Actress and Supermodel

“2nd best divorce book of all time!” – BookAuthority

"A must-read for anyone dealing with a narcissist in a divorce. As a family law attorney, I have observed this dynamic first-hand in divorce and custody cases. The narcissist spouse thrives on high conflict and will play out this dysfunction both inside and outside the legal system for years. These cases are pervasive, insidious and difficult for everyone: the spouse, the children, the lawyers, the court staff, the judge, and even the mental health professionals. Because of the nature of the personality disorder, the narcissist can appear perfectly normal and be hard to identify and diagnose. Tina Swithin is living testimony that it is possible to meet this dysfunction head-on and to take proactive legal and practical measures to protect the children and bring the truth to light. What I found most compelling about Tina 's story is that she has not just survived but has grown personally and spiritually from her struggle. Her story provides valuable information as well as inspiration and hope." - Alison L. Patton, Esq., Attorney and Mediator

During her lengthy battle for her children’s safety, Tina found academic studies corroborated what she already knew about divorcing a narcissist: in many cases conflicts do not resolve because sometimes one party does not want resolution.

“Instead of the typical motivation toward settlement, these cases feature a party who is drawn toward, rather than away from, conflict,” the study continued. “Whether animated by a genuine belief in their cause, anger over the loss of a relationship, a desire to harass their now-opponent, an affinity for the pageantry of court, or some combination of these factors and others, the litigious client presses the family law court into service. The literature surrounding these cases tends to refer to these litigants as “high-conflict personalities” or “high-conflict people.”” (Confronting the Challenge of the

High-Conflict Personality in Family Court by Esther Rosenfeld and Michelle Oberman).

Tina Swithin is a divorce coach who prides herself on her strategic approach to high-conflict child custody matters. Her website offers resources for communicating with a narcissist as well as online courses, educational resources, and divorcing coaching services. She has been featured as an expert in USA Today, Ms. Magazine, and Psychology Today, among others.

“Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom’s Battle” is available to order on Amazon and on Tina’s website, www.onemomsbattle.com.

###

About Tina Swithin: Tina Swithin acted as her own attorney in a 10-year custody battle that made international headlines. Tina's plight came to an end in 2019 when she successfully terminated her ex-husband’s parental rights. Now that Tina's daughters are safe and her battle is over, Tina Swithin has dedicated her life to raising awareness on narcissism as it relates to the family court system while advocating for those caught in the trenches of high-conflict divorces. Tina is a founding member of the National Safe Parents Organization, which is the national umbrella organization for family court advocacy.

For more information on One Mom's Battle or Tina Swithin, visit www.onemomsbattle.com.

Join us on Facebook www.facebook.com/onemomsbattle or Instagram www.instagram.com/onemomsbattle and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/onemomsbattle.

One Mom's Battle