Funding helps people with disabilities plan financial futures

CANADA, May 30 - Hundreds of thousands of people living with disabilities will be supported with continued access to the Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP).

“We should all feel confident in planning for our future,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This investment supports organizations that work tirelessly in outreach and education, making sure people with disabilities have the tools and resources they need to make sound financial decisions.”

With $1.35 million in provincial funding over three years, the Access RDSP partnership between the BC Aboriginal Network on Disability Society (BCANDS), Disability Alliance BC (DABC) and Plan Institute, can provide eligible people with disabilities with the information and support they need to access the RDSP. The Vancouver Foundation will administer the funding.

For six years, the Access RDSP initiative has worked to address barriers to participation in the RDSP and Disability Tax Credit (DTC) by offering one-to-one support and workshops in communities throughout B.C. It has reached more thean 6,000 families and is raising awareness of available resources. Free online tools, such as the RDSP calculator, the DTC eligibility tool and the RDSP helpline, help people with disabilities benefit from federal and provincial disability-related programs.

Government is committed to improving the lives of people living with disabilities throughout B.C. and supporting those organizations that are helping to build a more inclusive and accessible future for everyone.

Quotes:

Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility –

“Building a barrier-free B.C. means integrating accessibility into every aspect of our lives – and that includes financial literacy. We know that people with disabilities have been disproportionately affected by the past two years, which means it’s more important than ever to have accessible and easy-to-use resources to make financial decisions.”

Neil Belanger, chief executive officer, BC Aboriginal Network on Disability Society –

“Assisting individuals and families in accessing the Registered Disability Saving Plan has been a highlight for our organization. With the support of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, the RDSP Action Group, and our RDSP program partners, we have seen first-hand the positive impact on individuals with disabilities and their families as they begin the journey to greater financial security through opening an RDSP.”

Stephanie Debisschop, executive director, Plan Institute –

“Plan Institute is excited to continue the important work of reducing disability poverty through access to the RDSP. The support of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction allows us to effectively collaborate within our communities, and to provide meaningful support in reducing the barriers that are experienced by far too many British Columbians.”

Helaine Boyd, executive director, Disability Alliance BC –

“The Access RDSP program supports people with disabilities in applying for and receiving disability-related benefits, including the Disability Tax Credit and getting set up with an RSDP. By assisting people in these application processes, it improved access for people with disabilities in receiving benefits that they are entitled to, resulting in greater financial security and planning for the future.”

Disability Alliance BC client –

“I am ever so grateful for the professional help I received by DABC. We sorted out my disability tax credit, of which I was physically unable to do on my own. This service is invaluable. The benefits available are hard to access without the knowledge and dedication of the advocates in the RDSP program, as the process is precise and complex, which means those with disabilities may not have the stamina to make their way through the applications.”

Quick Facts:

The Plan Institute has an RDSP and Disability Planning Helpline that is available anytime from anywhere in Canada: 1 844 311-7526.

The RDSP Helpline receives on average 200 inquiries per month about the RDSP program.

The online RDSP calculator and Disability Tax Credit eligibility tool have assisted more than 85,000 people with disabilities.

The Access RDSP initiative’s one-to-one supports have reached more than 1,300 people in B.C.

Learn More:

The online RDSP calculator can be found here: https://www.rdsp.com/calculator/

The online Disability Tax Credit tool can be found here: https://disabilityalliancebc.org/dtc-app/

Information about BCANDS Indigenous Registered Disability Savings Plan Navigation Services is available on their website: http://www.bcands.bc.ca/access-rdsp-change-your-tomorrow-today-bcands-indigenous-registered-disability-savings-plan-navigation-services/

DABC’s website has more information about Access RDSP: https://disabilityalliancebc.org/access-rdsp/

Learn more about the Plan Institute’s Access RDSP services: https://planinstitute.ca/resources/access-rdsp/

Accessibility in B.C.: gov.bc.ca/accessibility

See a short video promoting AccessAbility Week: https://youtu.be/A4AXJ4ZE7yg