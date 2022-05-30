Travel to the Heart of Israel This July
Artist Marc Bennett at the installation of “The History of the Star of David” at Soroka
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center invites you to join its exclusive Mission to Israel for the trip of a lifetime. Soroka.org/Mission.MANHATTAN , NY, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israel is a country of immense natural beauty, world-class culture, and rich history. With dramatic landscapes, countless cultural flavors and iconic sites, Israel presents a world-class tourist destination. With Israel welcoming back visitors after two years of COVID restrictions, American Friends of Soroka Medical Center invites you to join its exclusive Mission to Israel on July 7-14, 2022 for the trip of a lifetime. Soroka.org/Mission.
Participants will take a deep dive into the culture, history and innovations that comprises the fabric of Israel on this immersive, content-rich seven-day trip. The trip explores Israel from north to south, starting in Jerusalem with a visit to the Western Wall, hidden gems of the Old City and an immersion with the diverse communities that comprise Israel today. We will enjoy the vibes of Jaffa and Tel Aviv, the beautiful beaches and exciting nightlife of Israel and so much more with a variety of special guests, and dignitaries. In the Negev, participants will gain a unique perspective of the Ethiopian Community and a local Bedouin Village, while experiencing Israeli Startup Culture with a focus on Health and Sustainability. At the heart of the Negev lies Soroka Medical Center, Israel's leading medical institution, caring for over a million people from all walks of life.
Travel with the creator of "The History of the Star of David'' at Soroka, Filmmaker and Artist in Residence, Marc Bennett. AFSMC’s mission participants will attend a special dedication ceremony at Soroka, honoring Israel’s newest Cultural Landmark on Sunday, July 10th. This monumental art installation will be unveiled celebrating the impact of art and healing. Situated in the healing gardens of The Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute, the artwork invites anyone who walks through Soroka’s gates to reflect on the meaning of the Magen David throughout history, reflecting hope, perseverance and strength to patients, families, medical staff and tourists. A smaller edition of this piece is featured in the Welcome Hall at the Aspen Jewish Community Center. "Bennett's artwork combines the pop sensibility of Andy Warhol with the mythological references and bold colors of Marc Chagall," remarks Arthur Chabon, the architect for The Aspen Jewish Community Center.
“I am excited to join AFSMC’s Mission this summer. Having been involved with Soroka Medical Center and American Friends of Soroka for many years, I am honored to have created this installation, which is the largest of its kind, standing 16 feet tall and spanning 24 feet wide for Israel’s leading medical institution,” says Marc Bennett. He adds that “Through this art project and its charitable partner Soroka Medical Center, we will achieve our goal to educate, enlighten and inspire positive change worldwide, while providing funds to support Soroka’s life-saving mission in Israel.”
Please visit Soroka.org/Mission to register and contact Rachel at 914-725-9070 with any questions. Costs include hotels and all meals, tailored guidance, and all group activities. Trip extensions are available upon request. Dietary laws are observed, and the trip is appropriate for all fitness levels.
