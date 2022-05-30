REPX announces new strategic partnership with DNA Payments to pioneer payment solutions.

Amanda Harrison - REPX SVP Business Development

REPX joins forces with DNA Payments to deliver competitive Pay by Bank and Acquiring Services to their world-class Premiership Sports Co-Brands

LONDON, U.K., May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX continues to increase its relevance in the fintech industry through new strategic agreements: a new partnership agreement was signed with DNA Payments. REPX, as it is known, is a company that is revolutionizing the traditional banking industry by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of fans around the world with social media: it gives sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fan base in entirely innovative ways thanks to exclusive prepaid cards made in co-branding and is now strong with a potential market aimed at over half a billion contracted celebrity fans. DNA Payments are an award winning payments company and they are already helping over 65,000 merchants with their cutting edge solutions for online, in-store and on the go businesses.

The agreement envisages a number of milestones to be reached quickly: a joint launch in the British market (first with Glasgow Rangers FC and then many other British sports clubs to follow); after dominating the UK, REPX and DNA will move to cover Europe and abroad, with plans to reach the US, the African and Asian markets, where millions of fans reside. The partnership also includes the addition of more integrated mobile, eCommerce and point of sale services.

Amanda Harrison, SVP, Head of Business Development at REPX explains the agreement as follows: “I have always admired DNA Payments, an award-winning vertically integrated payments company. The founders have built an impressive business that stands out well in the payments industry, so it made absolute sense to partner together starting with premiership football and sports clubs the UK. We will bring to loyal fans a reliable and convenient top-up service to load their Pay Fan App and Fan Card supported via in IOS, Android and Web. For instance: DNA can enable real-time payments to ensure that if a fan loads his/her card on a Saturday (match day), the funds will be on their Fan Card instantly and fans will be able to spend at the match with no fuss and no waiting until the next Business Day to clear. Beside this, DNA accept all major check-out merchants such as Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay, PayPal, Klarna and Pay by Bank, which makes them the perfect choice for us as we scale and enter into new global regions and markets including BNPL. At REPX, we are excited to grow our businesses together with DNA Payments for the long term to benefit many more of our world class sports clubs”.

Arif Babayev, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, thus comments on the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with The Reputation Exchange PLC. We were very impressed with their innovative approach, positive attitude and professional team. We at DNA are sure that this cooperation will help our end customers to grow their business, while driving the innovations”.

Last but not least, end consumers will also benefit from this partnership. Indeed, while most banks charge bank debit and payment fees, REPX will compress these fees through a simple, low-cost monthly “All In” subscription model, made possible by partner DNA Payments. This means that REPX and its Co-Brands can pass on the savings to the cardholders by going to market with affordable price points for a Super Banking App”.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www.therepx.com



About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. Among other companies, it includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It’s also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks. DNA Payments currently processes over £900M a month and has over 100K terminals servicing over 65K customers across UK and EU. With headquarters in London and an operations hub in Kent, DNA Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.