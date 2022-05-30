The Kandiid App Makes History with Announcement of “Kandiid Konversations” Podcast

Kandiid Konversations Kandiid Logo

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kandiid App, the new innovative social marketing platform strikes again with the announcement of the first of its kind, “Kandiid Konversations” Podcast. The ideology of the podcast came to life with the release of the Kandiid app in October 2021. The Kandiid app was announced globally on the Breakfast Club Morning Show which assisted in the app trended at #71 in the app store. Since, the app has elevated into a juggernaut of tech euphoria largely due in part to its social marketing features. Kandiid’s marketing team came up with the clever idea to create “Kandiid Konversations” on the premise that users’ need a resource for social consciousness on a podcast platform. With Executive Producer Byren Lloyd, the groundwork began in making an engaging and relevant podcast for everyday users of the kandiid app and social networking platforms globally.

In the past 10 years, the shift of how information is received has shifted from television to more nontraditional means of communication. Globally, podcasts have a 3x’s greater reach to consumers than television and radio. The Kandiid Konversation podcast will focus on the inner workings of the key social marketplace features of the Kandiid app from the perspective of everyday users. In a complicated world, it is in hopes that the “Kandiid Konversations” podcast will increase easability in the life of the 4.4 billion social media users globally. The Kandiid app has seen a spike of downloads and projects a 150% increase over the next 6 months in support of the podcast.

The “Kandiid Konversations” podcast is broadcasted on a multitude of platforms which includes, Kandiid App, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Anchor. Fm, and Overcast. Each episode will feature a special guest(s) to offer historical content of the news, features, and obstacles users find challenging as we continue towards a digital revolution. Podcasts are popular radio in the age of technology, and Kandiid understands to remain relevant, it’s resources like “The Kandiid Konversations” podcast that will transform the narrative on how people socialize in the future. The feature guest line-up will begin with the Kandiid app’s founders Antoine McLaughlin and NFL Justin Bethel followed by Metaverse Influencer and NFT giant, “StackPack.” The hour long podcast will be full of informative, action packed, non-stop madness in an enigma of resources aimed at educating the masses on the Kandiid app and the benefits for Kreators in the social marketplace. The key is to “add value” to the lives of users by providing a seamless buying and selling experience, creating entrepreneurs, and empowering users with the control to imagine. Kandiid’s unique interface offers users the ability for the average Joe to become an investor, hobbyist, or perhaps adapt an enterprise through a collection of art. The future for Kandiid is only at the maturation process in which Antoine explains, “From NFT’s, will spurn the metaverse, subsequently creating a blockchain of unlimited social interaction with versatile, scalable, and digital environments.” The Kandiid Konversations podcast is housed in Future Kings Studios conveniently located in Woodbridge, Virginia.



About the “Kandiid Konversations” Podcast (Team)

The “Kandiid Konversations” Podcast is powered by Kandiid’s own in-house staff – working together to make every episode; informative, engaging, and most of all, significant!

Executive Producer - Byren Lloyd

Show Host - Taleya Stroud

Audio/Video Editor - Shanika Boyd

Music Supervisor - Keith “Youngin” George II

Music Coordinator - Daymion "Dezo" Stevens

Graphic Designer - Michael Reyes

Writer/Editor - Lamont "Renzo" Bracy

Guest Relations - Antoine Mclaughlin / Ariel “Jessiah” Costas

About Kandiid Konversations Podcast

Kandiid Konversations is one of the leading podcasts in social marketplace innovation. Kandiid Konversations is the home to a vibrant community of Kreatives and listeners to discuss everything under the sun when it comes to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the social marketplace. The hour long podcast will be full of informative, action packed, non-stop madness in an enigma of resources aimed at educating the masses on the Kandiid app and the benefits for Kreators in the social marketplace. The Kandiid Konversations podcast will be housed in Future Kings Studios conveniently located in Woodbridge, Virginia.



About Kandiid App

Kandiid is a social media platform designed and created as one of the Pioneers of the social marketplace. Kandiid boasts the first of its kind, “The Klub” feature which allows users to monetize from content created. Antoine stands behind the phrase, “Your Network is Your Networth”, and believes everyone is a Kreator. Antoine built Kandiid on the premise of empowering everyday individuals to hold candid memories by creating albums and assessing a value to their content. Unlike many other social media apps, Kandiid operates on a “Judgement Free Zone”, which mean comments are disabled to encourage true expression. The objective for Antione is simple, “Kandiid is a vehicle of content driven by the people”. The power of creativity should be in the hands of the user; therefore, Kandiid will never shadow band or censor the user content, unless it crosses the lines of hate. Antoine Mclaughlin has the vision and passion for excellence, and Kandiid is an example of his hard work and dedication personified to push the culture forward.

