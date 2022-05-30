Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:51 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult female victims, located inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/KV-1SPsGwHA

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.