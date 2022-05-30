Body Piercing Starts at $20 at Fame Tattoos’ Studio in Miami

One of the nation's finest tattoo shops’ body piercing service starts at just $20.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it’s body piercing services start inexpensively at $20.

"Piercing prices include jewelry and getting it done," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos and added, “All our jewelry is sterile surgical grade stainless steel. We use clean sterile one-time-use equipment. We’re the first and only tattoo shop in Florida to use disposable one-time-use equipment.”

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Omar explained that when it comes to body piercings, regardless of whether you are interested in piercing your septum, lip, nipple, or anything else, it's important to find a piercing shop like Fame Tattoos that will give you peace of mind in your procedure.

"Piercings are quick, but the results can be permanent, and it's essential to choose a piercing shop that is clean, professional and experienced," Gonzalez stressed, before adding, "Fame Tattoos is that shop. At Fame Tattoos, we take your safety seriously. We have high standards where sterilization is concerned, and we employ those high standards to everything from piercings to tattoos to microblading."

Gonzalez went on to point out that, while getting a piercing is quick, it can also be nerve-racking, especially if you're about to get your first body piercing.

"That's why we make it a point to create an environment that is both relaxing and peaceful," Gonzalez said, before adding, "No matter what procedure you are interested in, we are dedicated to providing you with the ultimate experience."

The artists at Fame Tattoos, according to Gonzalez, are passionate about what they do.

"Unlike other shops, we don't see our clients as walking, talking billfolds; we are dedicated to helping you express yourself through high-quality work and unparalleled attention to detail," Gonzalez said.

As for the shop itself, Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

"We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally," Omar stressed. "We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client's life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.

For more information, please visit fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

