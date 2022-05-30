Origin26 Announces The World’s First Decentralized Genomic Ecosystem Using Blockchain Technology Origin26 is Making Headway into Predictive Healthcare and Research

Origin26, a pioneer in predictive analysis, critical illnesses, and research, launched an innovative solution integrating blockchain technology with DNA data.

Origin26 is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome, Our focus on innovation has established us as a payoner in predictive analysis.” — Sony G. Ifergan, President & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company Origin26 announced today the world’s first decentralized genomic ecosystem. It will allow customers to perform and manage genomic data while keeping the privacy and the ability to profit from selling access to different parts of their genome.

Origin26 uses blockchain as a record-keeper for genetic data. The Origin26 blockchain will exist as a platform where users can access vital information to determine their susceptibility to diseases or treatment effectiveness. No third party will have the custody, protecting essential data from getting lost or destroyed.

This blockchain solution will collect and hold users’ genetic sequences and help them use them for medical purposes. The platform will also provide incentives in exchange for information. Origin26 will rely mainly on its native token ($ORIGIN26) for all the transactions within the platform. With the $ORIGIN26, users will be able to buy various services available on the Origin26 platform and save money.

The Origin26 platform will be different from the others as it introduces a decentralized file distribution system called Inter Planetary File System (IPFS). With this structure, service providers will be able to share files with users through IPFS and save costs with file management. Origin26 combines this system with the Ethereum blockchain network.

In brief, an individual DNA test result generated by $ORIGIN26 is encrypted and stored in IPFS. IPFS clients, such as pharmaceutical companies, healthcare systems, or research institutions, search for the desired content using Interplanetary Name Service (IPNS) in the cache linked to each client’s database. With a small number of tokens paid in the DNA management app, they can download the test results from the IPFS storage.

One of the principal values of the Ecosystem is intelligence - the more data it has, the more it will be able to interpret the user’s DNA and share the results with them. The evolution of genetic research and artificial intelligence will expand the information and provide related suggestions.

"Origin26 is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome", said Sony G. Ifergan, President & Chief Executive Officer. Our focus on innovation has established us as a payoner in predictive analysis. Our Ecosystem will be available for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. We are very excited as this journey enters its next phase.

Origin26 will offer the following benefits for users:

• Users will have complete control over their entire genome data for monetization, personal records, or supply for medical research.

• Users will be able to access their data whenever they want.

• There will be no issues with unauthorized use.

• Origin26 will identify opportunities for users to monetize their recorded genomic data and use smart contracts to create immutable records.

• The crypto-token $ORIGIN26 will be used for transactions within the platform.

An example of how Origin26 will work:

• Origin26 is a global blockchain data-sharing platform that allows the distribution of DNA data. Using the platform, an individual provider will be able to request and receive a DNA analysis via an app, which will be securely managed following its encoding and storage process within the platform.

• Via app, customers will be able to request DNA data with specific requirements, and the owners of the DNA will be able to search distribution channels and selectively grant access rights to their data.

More details about the Origin26 Ecosystem

• The data storage will Interact with the blockchain, and the platform will capture and analyze the data.

• The platform will allow users to track the details of their medical treatments through the blockchain and get precise diagnoses.

• The platform will gather data from users, combine it and analyze it. After a careful reviewing process, the data will be released to the public to aid in human-related disease research.

• This technology will also make it easier to avoid treatment-related mistakes.

• Users will be able to upload their data directly into the platform. The advantage of the blockchain is that it removes the need for mediators, cutting costs.

• Users will receive endless benefits for sharing their data with the blockchain.

The implementation of Origin26’s conceptual model will allow:

• Creating an infrastructure for storing Big genomic data using a distributed database.

• Providing open access to millions of human genomes worldwide with privacy protection.

• Engaging individuals to participate in scientific and clinical research and profit from this.

• Stimulating the de-monopolization of genomic data in developed countries.

About Origin26: Origin26 believes in a proper DNA distribution system, streamlining the development of human medicine with unprecedented precision. The company’s purpose is to build a shared economy based on DNA data provided by individuals. The company also aims to establish a tokenized economic system to enable users to pay and be compensated with $ORIGIN26 for transactions within the platform. With the total supply capped at 10 Billion, the Origin26 token will also be listed on various exchanges to facilitate trade and maximize benefits.

The Origin26 Team combines a passion for industry expertise & proven record in finance, science, marketing & technology. Sony IFERGAN, Founder and CEO of Origin26, is a serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry and more than eight years of expertise in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology fields.

For more information about Origin26, visit their official website: https://origin26.io.

Origin26 The World’s First Decentralized Genomic Ecosystem