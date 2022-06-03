HOVSCO Is Lauching Mountain Cruiser Electric Bicycle HovRanger Focusing On Utility E-bikes
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO has just announced that it is launching a new and more affordable line of e-bikes called HovRanger Mountain Ebike, which will focus on utility and mountain cruiser electric bikes designed as car replacements for city use. HovRanger is available in three colors and two frame style, step-through and step over ones (HovRanger Step-Through).
After years of research, and development, HOVSCO found the global e-bike demand projected to increase rapidly. Gas prices may have peaked, but it's not possible for everyone to make do without a car, so many people are choosing to use electric e-bikes instead. More like a traditional bike than motorcycle, e-bikes feature a battery that charges while pedaling or charging ahead of time, providing a boost of extra power to use. So HOVSCO built its ebike brand in 2019 and has launched five different models sinch then.
The HovRanger mountain cruiser ebike offers serious value for the everyday rider. Features include a custom geared-hub motor, high-performance hydraulic disc brakes for stopping power and a fully-integrated battery. It also has a headlight and rear light, an easy to read backlight LCD display, five level pedal assist, and offers 40-60 miles per charge. Available as both traditional and step-through frames in one size. Even though it comes with a top speed of around 20 mph (32 km/h) out of the box, riders can go into the settings and increase the speed limit up to 28 mph (45 km/h) on Pedal Assist Mode. With a removable battery that charges in five hours, USB port for gadget charging, LED strip light as flashlight helping at night, five levels of pedal assist and etc., this e-bike helps you cruiser up hills and ride longer distances without breaking sweat. HovRanger is comfortable to pedal and smooth to ride.
Eric, Product Manager of HOVSCO, said,”It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the release of HovRanger Mountain Electric Bike. When you don’t have time to wait in the traffic jams but want to arrive in office at a quick way, or want to practice your lifestyle in the free weekend for a short or long ride mountain cycling, this new HovRanger ebike offers you the best effect as desired."
About HOVSCO: HOVSCO Electric bicycles strive to provide the globe with its cool design, upgraded technology, attainable price to get more people on bikes, energy-saving, and longer lifespan for this healthy lifestyle riding ebikes. Hovsco also aims to continue spreading its reach, brand awareness and high reputation. Learn more at their website: https://www.hovsco.com/
Jennifer Mo
Jennifer Mo
HOVSCO E-Bikes US
+1 626-523-1051
email us here