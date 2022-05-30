Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ Multiple Felony Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001631

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/22, 0113 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moosalamoo Campground, Salisbury

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

 

-DUI #1

 

-Aggravated Stalking x4

 

-Criminal Threatening x4

 

-Grossly Negligent Operation

 

-Reckless Endangerment x4

 

-Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Leon Forrest

 

AGE: 56

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Leslie Karzmarczyk

 

AGE: 56

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY

 

 

VICTIM: Robert Karzmarczyk

 

AGE: 55

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY

 

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

 

AGE: 10

 

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

 

AGE: 5

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 05/30/22 at approximately 0113 hours, Troopers responded to the Moosalamoo Campground in the Town of Salisbury for a report that Leon Forrest (56) of Leicester, VT was following and threatening people. Investigation revealed Forrest threatened to kill Leslie Karzmarczyk (56) and Robert Karzmarczyk (55) of Port Henry, NY, as well as two juveniles. Forrest then operated a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while following the four victims. When Forrest lost sight of the victims, he searched several campsites, waking the other campers in an attempt to locate them.

 

 

While speaking with Forrest, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Forrest refused to be screened, was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Forrest was Lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. No injuries resulted from this incident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: $5,000

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


