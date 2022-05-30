New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ Multiple Felony Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/30/22, 0113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moosalamoo Campground, Salisbury

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Aggravated Stalking x4

-Criminal Threatening x4

-Grossly Negligent Operation

-Reckless Endangerment x4

-Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Leon Forrest

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: Leslie Karzmarczyk

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY

VICTIM: Robert Karzmarczyk

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 10

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 5

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/30/22 at approximately 0113 hours, Troopers responded to the Moosalamoo Campground in the Town of Salisbury for a report that Leon Forrest (56) of Leicester, VT was following and threatening people. Investigation revealed Forrest threatened to kill Leslie Karzmarczyk (56) and Robert Karzmarczyk (55) of Port Henry, NY, as well as two juveniles. Forrest then operated a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while following the four victims. When Forrest lost sight of the victims, he searched several campsites, waking the other campers in an attempt to locate them.

While speaking with Forrest, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Forrest refused to be screened, was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Forrest was Lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. No injuries resulted from this incident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.