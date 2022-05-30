Global Pet Food Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Pet Food Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pet food market size is expected to grow to $119.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. According to the pet food market analysis, the pet food manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The pet food market consists of sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) associated with manufacturing cat and dog food and other animal food from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products. The industry includes establishments that produce dog food, cat food, and other animal food. Other animal includes birds, mammals, and aquatic animals. This market does not include agricultural animal food.

Global Pet Food Market Trends

Pet food manufacturing companies are using automation technologies such as advanced production lines and software solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency. These technologies automate formulation, batching, drying, coating, and liquid delivery processes. This results in cost-effective processing and consistent product quality. For example, Champion Petfoods, a Canadian producer of pet food, has video-monitored production lines, with cooking processes connected through Rockwell hardware and software systems. It also uses bulk bins and conveying systems, votator heat exchangers, and advanced extrusion and drying systems. United Pet Group’s pet food manufacturing plant in St. Louis used FactoryTalk software from Rockwell Automation to reduce overtime by 10% and increase labor efficiency by 15%.

Global Pet Food Market Segments

The global pet food market is segmented:

By Type: Dog and Cat Food, Others

By Distribution Channel: Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales, Hypermarkets, Others

By Ingredient: Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Synthetic

By Geography: The global pet food market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pet food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pet food market, pet food global market share, pet food global market segments and geographies, pet food global market players, pet food market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pet food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pet Food Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Diamond Pet Foods Inc., J.M. Smucker Company, Colgate-palmolive co, Hill's Pet Nutrition, General Mills, InVivo Animal Nutrition, and Health, Unicharm Corporation, and Ingredion Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

