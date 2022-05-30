Global Spirits Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Spirits Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Spirits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Spirits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the spirits market size is expected to grow to $207.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. An increase in population creates more demand for alcoholic beverages, driving the spirits market growth.

The spirits market consists of sales of potable liquors, ethyl alcohol, grain alcohol, and spirits by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that distill and blend liquors. The companies in the distilleries industry process raw materials into potable liquors, ethyl alcohol, grain alcohol, and spirits, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Spirits Market Trends

Spirits market trends include offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients, and production methods from multiple drinks. For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel, to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka. Some of the popular hybrid beverages include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua), and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).

Global Spirits Market Segments

The global spirits market is segmented:

By Type: Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Others

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

By Geography: The global spirits market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Spirits Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides spirits global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global spirits market, spirits global market share, spirits global market segments and geographies, spirits global market players, spirits market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The spirits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Spirits Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard, Thai Beverage public co., The Brown–Forman Corporation, kirin holdings co ltd, Christian Dior SE, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, and Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

