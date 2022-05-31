Aimesoft released its chatbot platform AimeFluent for Unity
Aimesoft has released AimeFluent, a chatbot development library for Unity, which provides conversational NPCs for adventure games and role-playing games.
There is no dialogue engine server-side programming anymore, as AimeFluent has already done this work for the game developers.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimesoft has released AimeFluent for Unity, a chatbot development library for the game engine Unity. AimeFluent for Unity is a Unity asset that provides non-player characters (NPCs) the ability to automatically respond to any text input from players. It allows game developers to include conversational NPCs, which are common in adventure games and role-playing games.
— Dr. Duc Nguyen, CEO of Aimesoft
NPCs are game characters that are integrated with many game development platforms such as Roblox, Unity, etc. These characters are controlled through scripts, and their behaviors are usually responsive to in-game conditions.
Unity is a cross-platform game engine, which is one of the most popular development platforms for creating 2D and 3D games. The AimeFluent for Unity asset helps the implementation of an interactive dialogue engine into a Unity game.
AimeFluent is a natural language understanding and chatbot platform in the Aimesoft Multimodal AI software ecosystem, Aimenicorn. AimeFluent answers questions from the users using rule-based, scenario-based, or information-retrieval-based methods. It can also generate responses to an arbitrary input text by using GPT-2 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 2) and other latest natural language generation technologies. Previously, Aimesoft Inc. also released AimeFluent for Roblox, which provides chatbot NPCs for games on the platform.
Similarly to the previous releases for Roblox, various kinds of conversations are supported in Aimefluent for Unity, from limited answer choices, and fixed scenarios, to free-text responses with context consistency. Parameters such as name, age, location, and date can be extracted by game developers using the natural language understanding capabilities of AimeFluent. These parameters can then be used for generating appropriate responses by calling some external APIs such as social game friend information APIs.
“After the success of AimeFluent for Roblox, we believe that AimeFluent for Unity will also be a useful Unity asset. With AimeFluent for Unity, it becomes very easy for Unity game developers to integrate chatbot features into their games. There is no dialogue engine server-side programming anymore, as AimeFluent has already done this work for the game developers. Consequently, the developers can now focus on creative tasks, such as game narration or dialogue content design” said Dr. Duc Nguyen, CEO of Aimesoft.
To get AimeFluent for Unity asset, please visit the following link :
https://www.aimesoft.com/aimefluent.html
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Defining its vision to become a global leader in AI products and solutions, Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal Artificial Intelligence, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data, etc) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn, with various software packages such as AimeReception (virtual receptionist), AimeTalk (virtual presenter), and AimeHotel (virtual hotel clerk). Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. Learn more at https://www.aimesoft.com
Linda Scher - Business Development Executive
Aimesoft Inc
+1 415-818-0338
press@aimesoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn