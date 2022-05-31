AUTHOR’S YEAR-LONG CHARITY RUN RAISES THOUSANDS FOR CHARITY
Author and speaker Sékou Writes ran at least a mile a day for 365 consecutive days and raised thousands of dollars for 10 charitable causes in the process
If you told me I could do ANY of this, I wouldn’t have believed you.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 31, author and speaker Sékou Writes "completed" his incredible year-long charity run with a symbolic 3.65-mile run in Sun Valley, Idaho. During the past year, Sekou racked up more than 1,000 miles by running at least a mile a day for 365 consecutive days. In the process, he was able to raise thousands of dollars for 10 charitable causes.
On June 1, 2021, inspired by a member of Black Men Run’s Nashville chapter, Sekou started his first run streak, declaring his intention to run one mile every day during the month of June (his birthday month). At the end of June, one of his college classmates pledged $1 per mile for any miles Sekou ran in July and, suddenly, the Sekou HERO Charity Run was born. During the course of his run, Sekou pushed through soreness, pain, sickness, fatigue, depression, inclement weather, the pandemic, and all manner of other obstacles in order to raise more than $7,000 for nonprofits that work with the unhoused community, a literacy program for young black men, and even an elderly man that Sekou found in the snow with a broken foot.
Even though he only started running during the pandemic, Sekou advanced quickly from running one mile all the way up to his first half-marathon. In the process, he shed about 40 pounds and inspired many people– friends, and strangers alike.
“If you told me I could do ANY of this, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Sekou about his unexpected pivot into being a charity runner. “One of the biggest lessons for me is that I’m capable of more than I thought.”
For this year’s birthday month challenge, Sekou plans to raise $3,000 in 30 days for Back On My Feet during the month of June. Back On My Feet is a national nonprofit that fights homelessness by encouraging the unhoused to start jogging. Sekou was introduced to the unique organization when he ran in Baltimore’s Sole of the City 10K. Speaking of which, during his charity run Sekou has logged miles in 12 different cities across New York, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Idaho.
Sekou mainly divides his time between New York City and Nashville, TN. He also travels for his various freelance assignments, including his trip to Idaho to work with Kahilla, an innovative startup headquartered in Sun Valley that is often described as a basecamp for women on the rise.
Sekou is a Morehouse graduate who works as an author and speaker, amongst other things. He has written for a number of national publications, published several books, ghost-written a NY Times bestseller, performed Off-Broadway, and created a clothing brand that provides brand new clothes for the unhoused. He also hosts the Be Your Own HERO Show on the New Thought Media Network.
For more information (or to make a donation) please visit herocharityrun.com. Follow the journey on social media via the hashtag #sekouherocharityrun.
