Personal Injury Attorney Services for Auto Accident Injuries in the Towns of Franklin & Bellingham MA
Attorney Cardinal of Franklin Law Group MA expands service to assist clients with auto accident injury claims in the areas of Franklin and Bellingham, MA.
I pride myself on providing personal, one on one service, to each of my clients from the start of their claim until the resolution of their claim.”FRANKLIN, MA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Injury Attorney Daniel Cardinal of the law firm Franklin Law Group MA, LLC announces expanded services for auto accident injuries in the towns of Franklin and Bellingham, MA.
— Attorney Daniel Cardinal
In Massachusetts every vehicle is required to have compulsory insurance coverage. The four areas of compulsory insurance coverage include: Bodily Injury to Others; Personal Injury Protection (PIP); Bodily Injury Caused by an Uninsured Auto and Damage to Someone Else’s Property. Attorney Daniel James Cardinal at FranklinLawGroupMA.com, can answer all of the questions concerning automobile coverage and how to be compensated if injured in an automobile collision in Massachusetts.
If someone is involved in a motor vehicle accident and their negligence was the cause of the accident, this compulsory coverage still provides money to help. The personal injury protection (PIP) coverage provides up to $8,000 in proceeds to pay for medical bills and lost wages. The other parts of this compulsory coverage are available to pay to others that were injured due to the negligence or to reimburse to others for the property damage caused by the negligence.
This same compulsory coverage is available to compensate the person or persons involved in a motor vehicle accident who were not at fault for the accident. Persons that were passengers in the negligent driver’s vehicle may be covered and persons who were passengers or the driver of the other vehicle or vehicles that were involved in the accident may be covered under the PIP coverage on the vehicle they were in at the time of the collision or under a household member’s auto coverage. The same Personal Injury Protection (PIP) benefits up to $8,000 are available. Additionally, the not at fault parties can seek the other compulsory coverage to compensate them for the damages to their vehicle in the accident or to compensate them for the personal injuries that they suffered to their bodies in the accident. This compulsory insurance coverage is available to all persons involved in a motor vehicle accident in Massachusetts.
Beyond the compulsory insurance automobile coverage, there are also eight (8) other sub parts of insurance coverage in Massachusetts under the optional insurance coverage provisions. These are referred to as optional coverage because drivers are not required to purchase these coverages for their vehicle in Massachusetts but rather it is an option to purchase these coverages if they should choose to do so.
Attorney Cardinal has been practicing personal injury law and automobile insurance law for over 30 years. "I pride myself on providing personal, one on one service, to each of my clients from the start of their claim until the resolution of their claim." Attorney Cardinal’s success is their success.
If someone is involved in an automobile accident in Massachusetts and they have suffered personal injuries or bodily injuries or property damage, they can contact Attorney Daniel J. Cardinal at Franklin Law Group MA at (617) 277-3477 or go to their website at: FranklinLawGroupMA.com
