The Himiway Brand Introduces More Options For Ebike Riders

The fast-growing provider of innovative electric bikes, Himiway Bikes, announces an upgrade to its VIP program with the addition of Himi PointsMONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Himiway Brand seems relentless in the pursuit of “scaling the summits where others fear to tread,” as the global company with branches and operations in the United States, China, and Europe, continues to upgrade its offerings to enable as many e-bike enthusiasts as possible to have a memorable riding experience. In a related development, Himiway Bikes recently upgraded its VIP tiers system to offer more rewards to different categories of clients.
The growth of the global electric bike market has been phenomenal, to say the least. Over the years, several brands and manufacturers have developed products to meet the growing and diverse needs of e-bike enthusiasts. However, many of the available brands have not enjoyed global popularity and acceptance due to their relatively exorbitant prices and lack of versatility, which is where the team at Himiway Bikes has been looking to make a difference with their range of bikes and packages.
The Himiway VIP tiers system is 3 different aspects, including a way of earning, VIP benefits and entry rewards, and VIP management regulations, offering something for everyone. The VIP system is one of the ways of promoting the use of e-bikes and ultimately saving the planet from pollution while also ensuring riders enjoy the several other benefits of owning an electric bike. Himiway VIP customers also enjoy Himiway service and after-sales support for life.
Himiway Bikes currently has more than 100,000 users in different parts of the world enjoying their wide array of products all made in China. The brand currently offers seven e-bike models, including the Zebra Premium All-terrain bike, a blend of urban and mountain cruiser, the Himiway Cruise Electric Fat Bike designed as an all-terrain bike, and the Escape Pro Moped-style Electric Bike for kids who want toys and adults that desire power. Other models from Himiway are Himiway Step-Thru, Cobra Electric, Himiway Softail, and the Big Dog Electric Cargo Bike. The bikes are designed with excellent craftsmanship to offer a unique blend of functionality, style, and durability.
The brand aims to continue spreading its reach, with the goal of serving over 30 countries and more than 1 million users across the globe.
