R3i Ventures, a global deeptech innovation advisory, announces 20 country partnership with She Loves Tech
The multi-year collaboration spans 20 countries in Western Europe, the Nordics, Japan, and Korea
We recognize R3i as a trusted partner with an aligned long-term vision of catalyzing 1 billion USD in funding for women.”MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3i Ventures, a global deeptech innovation advisory, has announced a partnership with She Loves Tech, the world’s largest platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. The multi-year collaboration spans 20 countries in Western Europe, the Nordics, Switzerland, Greece, Monaco, Japan and Korea, with a mutual vision to contribute toward inclusive economic growth and transformative societal impact.
R3i Ventures is a cross-border deeptech and MedTech venture builder and advisory firm, connecting visionaries with the talent, know-how, and access to capital to scale innovative products that have environmental and social impact. R3i Ventures’ team includes experts in deeptech scientific commercialization, capitalization and R&D, enabling the firm to support foresight research, open innovation programs, and cross-border scale-up programs.
She Loves Tech is globally recognized for running the world’s largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs - its acceleration platform for women and technology - and creating an unrivalled ecosystem for women-led businesses. A vibrant community of more than 8,000 entrepreneurs in over 60 countries, She Loves Tech offers established partnerships with global VCs and angel investors.
The new partnership aims to ensure that founders are supported with resources and access to a global network of female-led venture capital companies for co-investment and a global ecosystem of industry domain and technical experts. R3i Ventures’ deep technical and co-selling expertise can help founders enter markets faster while also providing a community for mentoring, upskilling, and funding. She Loves Tech finalists across the globe who will also gain access to R3i Ventures’ multi-million dollar perk platform and R3i’s local and regional boot camps and accelerators.
With female workforce participation at only 37% globally and fewer than 50 women-led early-stage startups in Luxembourg, Japan and Korea, significant capacity and capability development is needed. “Women’s economic inclusion will play an integral role in Asia and Europe’s economic recovery,” says R3i Ventures co-founder Leesa Soulodre, adding that startups in the R3i - She Loves Tech community will “gain access to dedicated economic empowerment programs, learning resources, and a global ecosystem across the world’s best research institutions.”
“We are thrilled to have R3i on board as a trusted partner with an aligned long-term vision of catalyzing USD$1B in funding for female founders,” says Rhea See, co-founder and co-CEO of She Loves Tech. “We look forward to working together to create an environment where women founders and funders can thrive in the global tech ecosystem.”
Expressions of interest are invited from Government, Corporates and Investors to support the founders on their journey through sponsorship, boot camps and accelerators. In June, the She Loves tech program invites early-stage women-led or women-impact technology startups to register for the 2022 She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition via its website www.shelovestech.org.
About R3i Ventures
R3i Ventures is a cross-border deeptech and MedTech venture builder and advisory firm that works with governments, academia and corporations to accelerate commercialization, capitalization and R&D and scale environmental, social and governance impact globally. Through House of DeepTech and House of MedTech programs in Luxembourg and Singapore, R3i helps startups quickly expand into new continents and scale their operations globally.
About She Loves Tech
She Loves Tech is a globally recognized nonprofit that leads the world’s largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs. She Loves Tech provides an acceleration platform for women and technology while also offering an unrivalled community for women-led businesses. Today She Loves Tech is a vibrant community of more than 8,000 entrepreneurs in over 50 countries, with established partnerships with global VCs and angel investors.
Leesa Soulodre
R3i Capital LP
+352 661537029
leesa@r3icapital.com
She Loves Tech 2021 Highlights