ZipCode Wellness Hosts Fitness Fundraiser for Veterans’ Non-Profit

Join a free fitness class fundraiser at Lustre Pearl South

Wellness company launches in South Austin with a free fitness class fundraiser helping veterans and people overcoming addictions, through exercise.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipCode Wellness, a new fitness and wellbeing company in South Austin, is giving people in their local community an opportunity to move, sweat and give back, during the company’s launch on Saturday, June 25th. The local business has partnered with Outsiders Anonymous, a non-profit gym helping veterans and people overcoming addictions, through exercise. In the spirit of both companies, ZipCode Wellness will hold a 30-minute fitness class for all levels, being hosted at Lustre Pearl South, the same venue for all of ZipCode Wellness fitness classes.

“My wife and I have recently moved to South Austin and giving back to our local community is important to both of us,” stated Rudd Rayns, Founder of ZipCode Wellness. “Our purpose is to build healthier communities and help people prioritize their wellbeing. When we saw that Outsiders Anonymous does this for free, for people recovering from addiction, we knew we wanted to help and partner. To be able to hold this event but also our fitness classes at Lustre Pearl South is also a fantastic fit, as their focus on supporting local businesses and community events is exactly what we’re all about.”

Researchers have observed increases in substance use and drug overdoses in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in a 2020 report, approximately 19 million people aged 18 or older had a substance use disorder in the past year and nearly 5 million veterans had either an alcohol use, substance use disorder and/or mental illness. The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports that between 37 and 50 percent of veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq have been diagnosed with mental disorder associated with substance use disorders (SUDs) and 63% of those diagnosed with SUDs also met the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Outsiders Anonymous is a 100% free gym and active, sober community for individuals in recovery, veterans with PTSD, and the community that supports them,” explains Adam Holt, Founder of Outsiders Anonymous. “We have a full weight room, fitness classes, deliberate cold therapy, Spartan Race training, and certified peer support - all free. By leveraging the effects of fitness on the brain in early recovery, we are helping the Outsider run from relapse and create a life worth living."

REGISTER AT EVENTBRITE

So what will happen at the fitness class fundraiser?

- Free 30-minute outdoor energy boosting fitness class for all levels

- Each registration gets an entry into the South Austin Community Business raffle with prizes up for grabs from Lustre Pearl South, Johnny G’s Butcher Block, Independence Barber Co, as well as a 53lb kettlebell from Unbranded Fitness and a 6-week fitness class membership with ZipCode Wellness and more…

- Breakfast snack included

- Free coffee from Praxis coffee for the first 50 adults to register

- Get nutrition tips for increased energy for busy professionals

- An opportunity to chat to the trainers about your wellness goals

The launch fundraiser will take place at Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX. The event goes from 7:30am-9:00am, and all are welcome.

About ZipCode Wellness:

ZipCode Wellness is a health and wellness coaching service for busy professionals, delivering personalized coaching for a healthy body and healthy mind. The company’s coaching delivers clients more energy and enhanced levels of mental and physical wellbeing. Husband and wife team, Rudd & Faithe Rayns know firsthand the difficulty of juggling work and life. Rudd Rayns has worked in the health and fitness industry in South Africa, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Australia and now the United States. Faithe has a post-graduate Masters degree from the world-renowned University of Sydney Coaching Psychology Unit and has worked in some of the biggest corporate organizations globally across Australia, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the US. She has coached numerous C-suite members and Executive teams to higher levels of performance and has launched corporate wellness programs across organizations. They have combined their passions and expertise to bring ZipCode Wellness to South Austin. Their mission is to build healthier communities, one zip-code at a time by helping busy professionals prioritize all aspects of their own wellbeing.