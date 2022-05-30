Ten Bulls Crypto Network to Return Cryptocurrency to Society

New cryptocurrency network of celebrating true decentralization.

UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Bulls is a project and protocol with the aim of bringing and unifying incredible game-changing utility of DeFi, fueled by an active and unrestricted community where anyone can truly participate in its development. As the community, we took the project over with ambitions to fill the need of becoming DeFi's one stop station. To achieve this goal, we intend to roll out in phases multiple dApps before considering going cross-chain and creating/integrating further products.

Here are examples of what we have to offer, some of which have not yet been released or are currently in the to-do stage:

We started with the $KAKUAN ERC-20 token which is available on Uniswap. The liquidityof the token is 100% burned, and it was designed with 0% tax and 0% reward as it's a utility token. This is the core token that is the backbone of transactions for all dApps of Ten Bulls.

The utility to be rolled out is a marketplace where you can create your own NFTs, set up your own store, and even import your collection from OpenSea. There are also plans to allow imports from other markets as well as reward users later on.

We have a working cross-chain P2P, Ethereum and Smart Chain DEX secured with SSL to ensure users can't be phished. It searches various liquidity pools on the connected blockchain to give you the best pricing for your swap.

To help DeFi grow in the right way, we have the Ten Bulls Pre-Sale token launchpad where we can set higher standards by vetting projects to ensure they're quality made. While we can't guarantee anything, this can help weed out the bad actors before they steal your precious funds with bad contracts.

To hear everyone's interest in the direction of Ten Bulls, a working DAO has been launched to allow everyone to vote on what they want to see next, what changes they want made, and who they want to see at the helm of the project.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming is taking DeFi by storm, and as a community, we're taking on that front as well by releasing our first iteration of a provably fair blockchain casino for you to enjoy.

Since this is meant to be a platform, there are plans to release a beautiful, user friendly mobile app to directly interface with all of Ten Bulls' products, making the entire on-the-go experience as seamless as the PC one.

About Ten Bulls;

The Ten Bulls team, which is to say, the entire Ten Bulls community, was left behind by the previous developer after burning the liquidity. Financially, that made the core token, KAKUAN, still worth something. The few of us that are left are trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill. The idea of the Ten Bulls faction is to keep the token and it's network of site full decentralized and have all decisions made concerning the token a team decision. We plan to be around for a long time, and we are learning as we go. We've never done this before, and we hope you'll give us a chance.