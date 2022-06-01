William Bishop Draws on his Influences for his Latest Single
Powerful delivery of lyrics, abstract but in a good way.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medley was recorded in the gothic surroundings of St.Matthias Church in central London. The first track is William Bishop’s interpretation of Bob Dylan’s Girl from the North Country and the second a new track, re-written while recording the demos for his new album, to be released later this year.
— Ian McLellen (Sire/Warner Bros. Records)
With music being an integral aspect of his life from a young age, the multi-instrumentalist is classically trained in both cello and bass, whilst also learning piano and guitar in a more popular style. Inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits, his folk flair married with these influences informs the music of this singer-songwriter.
William was born in London, attending the Haberdashers Askes' School for Boys where he learned cello and double bass as a teenager after developing keen interest in music, performing predominantly orchestral works. In London he learned to play guitar.
He then recorded his first EP, Second Time Around, given critical acclaim by LA Voice Music journalist Bob Leggitt.
Bishop recorded three full length studio albums, each on guitar and piano. His breakthrough single was released in January 2021, receiving critical acclaim from music journalists and airplay from national and international radio stations as well as extensive mainstream media coverage. His writing in journal and article form is published widely, and has contributed performances to the degree courses at University of New York Department of film, media and television, while in the states recording Waves on Wire. In 2021 he performed at the Brighton Fringe and Live at Heart music festivals.
William Bishop
