Capital Evo Trade | 2022 Reviews on it's financial platform

Review of Capital Evo Trade and their reliability and otherwise.GLASGOW, GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalevotrade.com is a centralized crypto investment and servicing firm launched in 2019. The London based firm allows users to invest and earn weekly interest on selected cryptocurrencies.
Currently, one can earn interest on more than 3 currencies: Ether, Bitcoin, USDC USDT and Dai.
Capitalevotrade(https://capitalevotrade.com) empowers individuals around the world to do more with their money and cryptocurrency investment by offering cutting-edge financial services. Capital offers the following one main product which is it's investment vehicle which offers ROI of more than 3% monthly among it's numerous other benefits.
'Is CapitalEvoTrade Reliable?'
Yes
Capitalevotrade.com is a United Kingdom based fintech company and follows the UK’s financial regulations. In the U.S., deposit accounts come with FDIC protection. There is no such protection offered with Hodlnaut deposits (or SIPC protection either). But remember, no cryptocurrency management platform offers this either.
When it comes to platform security risk, Capitalevotrade runs on AWS and all traffic is SSL-encrypted. Further, all cryptocurrencies that are held in custody with Capitalevotrade are transfered to self-custodied cold wallets or lent to borrowers. It uses no hot wallets whatsoever. They also have a whitelisting feature to ensure that withdrawals only occur to approved addresses..
'How safe are my investments?'
Capitalevotrade offers a 100% cashback policy and their customer care (support@capitalevotrade.com) usually responds to queries almost instantly. This combined with their live chat widgets makes it easy to lodger complaints and have them resolved instantly.
