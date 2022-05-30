Blockchain App Factory offers World-class Whitelabel Solutions for the Crypto Sphere
Blockchain App Factory is an industry leader in developing blockchain applications. Its Whitelabel platforms have earned popularity due to their great featuresCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is advancing towards adapting blockchains as mainstream, which is visible by the trading volumes on various blockchain-based application categories. Multiple categories of blockchain applications have been consistently riding on the billion-dollar mark they had earned in the past year or two.
Such trading scales have been possible sheerly because of the increase in the number of operational businesses in each category. Most of those businesses have benefitted from what software experts call “Whitelabel” solutions. Whitelabel solutions are software platforms developed elsewhere, and businesses can modify them to suit their needs. Such platforms have the advantage of saving time and money associated with extensive development, which is paramount in the commercial world.
Blockchain App Factory is one of the reputed blockchain development firms serving the crypto business community for nearly a decade. The firm has been one of the trend-setters in the Whitelabel revolution in the blockchain world. The blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) firm has great expertise in developing quality Whitelabel versions of multiple blockchain-based applications. The firm has already served many clients with its Whitelabel platform modification services, with a project success rate of more than 95%.
One of the firm’s popular readily-launchable platforms is the Whitelabel NFT marketplace. The firm’s skilled developers have ensured that the platform consists of all the necessary functional features for an NFT marketplace. Features such as a storefront, search engine, filter and sort options, crypto wallet, listing/bidding portals, admin end, and more can be seen on the platform. The Whitelabel NFT marketplace solution from Blockchain App Factory also consists of an immersive user interface that can be customized to suit the client’s needs.
Whitelabel IDO launchpad is Blockchain App Factory’s another popular Whitelabel solution that has been catapulting many startups to raise funds through decentralized exchanges in hindsight. The platform also contains all the essential attributes needed for an IDO launchpad to function smoothly. The Whitelabel IDO launchpad consists of user-end features, including a listing portal, search engine, sort and filter options, decentralized exchange, liquidity pools, and tier-wise staking modules, among others. The platform can also be extensively modified to suit a project’s needs, and the time incurred will be minimal compared to starting from scratch.
The most famous Whitelabel solution that the firm has developed is the Whitelabel cryptocurrency exchange. Most of the development projects that Blockchain App Factory has worked on have been cryptocurrency exchanges, with its Whitelabel solution being one of the reasons for a greater representation. One can witness that the firm’s Whitelabel cryptocurrency exchange platform looks almost like a business platform that a crypto newbie would even try linking their digital wallet. Such is the perfection of the Whitelabel solution for cryptocurrency exchange offered by Blockchain App Factory, and industry experts say that the platform can never go wrong.
Also, a business owner can have one of centralized, decentralized, and hybrid cryptocurrency exchange from their Whitelabel solutions built for the category. It is to be noted here that all of these Whitelabel cryptocurrency exchange solutions can have exclusively modified user-end features to give a unique platform for a cryptocurrency exchange venture.
One must note that all the Whitelabel solutions offered by Blockchain App Factory are affordable to any entrepreneur, as the firm believes in the popular statement, “Even the smallest ideas can create an ever-lasting revolution.” Since the development time involved in preparing the Whitelabel solution for operations is minimal, an aspiring crypto entrepreneur can delve into their dream real quick without having to wait months for repetitive troubleshooting.
Apart from developing Whitelabel solutions for NFT marketplaces, IDO launchpads, and cryptocurrency exchanges, Blockchain App Factory also specializes in developing such applications from scratch. The firm’s developers can create applications such as ICO platforms, non-fungible tokens, cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance applications, and play-to-earn games for their clients.
The company has also started exploring more Web3 technology, where blockchains play a vital role in hosting applications. Typical Web3 applications utilize other emerging technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). The firm’s expertise in blockchains and the work it has done across the years have ensured that Blockchain App Factory will be a huge player in framing the Web3 world.
For a business owner, working with a highly-regarded firm with a global presence is a gift, and Blockchain App Factory is one of such companies that provides quality Whitelabel solutions. Also, the firm has a huge team of highly-skilled and experienced professionals who work on continuously improving their Whitelabel platform to be on par with the evolving crypto world. It also should be noted that all your requirements will be fulfilled by the firm without compromising on the outcome of the platform in any aspect. Approach one of the experts at Blockchain App Factory now to avail the firm’s best-in-domain development services for Whitelabel solutions for your new Web3 business.
