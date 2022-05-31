Grammy award-winning Baha Men mark return with latest release, 'Fire' ft. Maffio
'Fire', the groups first collaboration with Latin hitmaker Maffio, continues to prove the bands’ longevity and ability to craft high energy pop hooks.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Friday, May 27th, the Grammy award-winning and multi-Platinum group Baha Men released the official music video for their latest single, ‘Fire’ ft. Maffio, to YouTube via Sony Music Latin.
Best known for a series of early-2000s smash hits such as ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’, ‘Move It Like This’, and ‘Best Years of Our Lives’ among many others, ‘Fire’ marks the groups first collaboration with Latin hitmaker Maffio. The pounding rhythm, relentless as it is sexy, continues to prove the bands’ ability to remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. Released on May 6th, the single is also featured on Maffio’s new, highly-acclaimed record, Eso Es Mental.
The music video, shot in both Miami, FL and the Bahamas, features Maffio and is directed by longtime collaborator of the Baha Men, Charlie Bahama. The release of ‘Fire’ also precedes a ten-city tour of the US including shows at Disney’s Epcot during their annual Food & Wine festival, the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, and City Winery in New York City.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
July 13-15 | Orlando, FL
August 3 | Philadelphia, PA
August 4 | Warrendale, PA
August 5 | Washington, D.C.
August 7 | Bethlehem, PA
August 8 | Annapolis, MD
August 10 | New York, NY
August 12 | Wantagh, NY
August 13 | Norwalk, CT
August 14 | Hampton Beach, NH
