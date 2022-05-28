DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for Pono Life Maui

Posted on May 27, 2022 in Newsroom

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) issued a formal notice that authorizes Pono Life Sciences, LLC dba Pono Life Maui to open its second medical cannabis retail dispensary on Maui. The new dispensary is located at 115 N. Market Street in Wailuku. Sales are expected to begin on May 28. The formal notice was issued after Pono Life Maui passed its final onsite inspection today.

This will be Maui’s fifth retail dispensary and the 20th retail dispensary for the state. As of April 30, 2022, a total of 34,047 in-state patients and 2,765 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,480 patients and 581 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hawai‘i‘s licensed retail dispensaries include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Pl., Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo



Kaua‘i

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy., Kapa‘a



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at: 44 Pa‘a St., Kahului 1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B, Lahaina 7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3, Makawao



Pono Life Sciences locations at: 415 Dairy Rd., Kahului 115 N Market St., Wailuku



O‘ahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St., Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu 3131 North Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu



Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei



Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St., Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St., Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.

PDF: DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for Pono Life Maui