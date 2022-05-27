Minister’s statement on trade mission

CANADA, May 27 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has released the following statement on the trade mission to Europe to support good jobs in B.C., explore new economic opportunities and build on B.C.’s reputation as a leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards:

"I’m at the halfway point in our trade mission to Europe, and I’m proud to share that we are making significant progress securing new economic opportunities to support jobs in British Columbia, including on a major new agreement with the Netherlands that will harness the potential of agritech to create jobs, increase food security and help feed the world.

“At stops in the United Kingdom and Ireland, I have had very productive meetings with economic leaders and government officials to promote B.C.’s sustainable products and strengthen relationships with key trading partners. In one-on-one meetings, roundtables and facility tours, we have highlighted key economic strengths such as British Columbia’s ESG advantage, the Province’s hydrogen strategy, made-in-B.C. sustainable technologies such as mass timber, and B.C.’s biotech sector. I’ve also had the privilege of meeting with many entrepreneurs and owners of B.C. businesses.

"One thing I have heard loud and clear and that our international audience has echoed is that British Columbia’s competitive advantage is its people. Businesses and industry leaders are looking to invest in B.C. because of our exceptionally skilled workforce.

“In the coming days, I will be meeting with the minister of federal, European and international affairs from North Rhine Westphalia in Germany to discuss our hydrogen strategy, which is a major priority for Germany. I also look forward to showcasing B.C.’s forestry and shipbuilding industries at meetings planned in Finland.

“Trade missions like this support our StrongerBC Economic Plan, our strategy to spur clean and inclusive growth across B.C.’s economy and to support good jobs for people in B.C.

“Finally, I want to note that at every stop on this mission, I have seen countless blue and yellow Ukrainian flags. The demonstration of solidarity for the Ukrainian people is strong in Europe as it is in B.C. It has been moving to witness. I echo our premier in condemning Russia’s illegal invasion. We as British Columbians continue to stand with people from all over the world in strong support of the people of Ukraine.”

Learn More:

StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan