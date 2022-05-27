Arrive early at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to heavy traffic

Main, News Posted on May 27, 2022 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising anyone traveling out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to arrive at least three hours before your scheduled flight.

Memorial Day weekend travel numbers are up and that is causing long lines at TSA checkpoints.

Also know that parking can quickly fill up at the three different parking structures at HNL (roughly 5,500 stalls). Travel is expected to be heavy throughout the weekend for both mainland bound and interisland flights.

HDOT thanks travelers for their patience during this busy holiday weekend.

