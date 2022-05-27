Euphoria Chocolate Company -and- A G Specialty Foods Inc Issues Voluntary Recalls Because of Possible Health Risk

Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene, OR is initiating a voluntary recall of Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways due to a potential Salmonella contamination. They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case and distributed in Oregon to retailers and supermarkets from 02/17/2022 to 05/20/2022.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/euphoria-chocolate-company-issues-voluntary-recall-peanut-butter-classic-truffles-dark-chocolate

A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable products “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The recalled products have 7-14 days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to distributors, retailers and foodservice companies from 05/11/2022 through 05/23/2022 with Lot Codes from 129 to 141.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/g-specialty-foods-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-food-products-containing-jif-and-smuckers-peanut