DMV News You Can Use for May 2022

DC DMV Service Update: Walk-in service has returned to DC DMV for all Service Centers and Adjudication Services.

Masks are still required at DC Gov facilities with direct interaction between employees and the public. Please continue to wear your mask at all DC DMV facilities.

In recognition of Memorial Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, May 31. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

