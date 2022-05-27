Submit Release
June fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

 

Fish and Game staff will be stocking a total of 35,650 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region in June. All stocked fish are rainbow trout unless otherwise specified in the comments section. Time to grab your family, your friends and your favorite fishing rod as you head to the water and enjoy the summer sun! 

 

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Comments
Birch Creek Jun 6-10 1,700  
Teton River Jun 6-10 3,000 Stocked near dam site
Mill Pond Jun 6-10 500  
Warm River Jun 6-10 900  
East Fork Big Lost River Jun 6-10 400  
North Fork Big Lost River Jun 6-10 800 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Star Hope Creek Jun 6-10 950 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Wildhorse Creek Jun 6-10 500  
Henrys Fork Jun 6-10 5,000  
Trail Creek Pond Jun 13-17 400  
Camas Creek Jun 13-17 750  
West Camas Creek Jun 13-17 1,800  
Cottonwood Creek Jun 13-17 200  
Beaver Creek Jun 13-17 500  
Becker Pond Jun 13-17 500  
Ryder Park Riverside Pond Jun 13-17 500  
Gem Lake Jun 20-24 3,000  
Becker Pond Jun 20-24 500  
Ryder Park Riverside Pond Jun 20-24 500  
Warm River Jun 20-24 900  
East Fork Big Lost River Jun 20-24 400  
North Fork Big Lost River Jun 20-24 800 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Star Hope Creek Jun 20-24 950 Stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout
Wildhorse Creek Jun 20-24 500  
Henrys Fork Jun 20-24 5,000  
Teardrop Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 1,000  
Trail Creek Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 400  
Horseshoe Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 1,000  
Rexburg City Ponds Jun 27-Jul 1 600  
Birch Creek Jun 27-Jul 1 1,700  

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

 

 

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

