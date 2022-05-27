Gervonta "Tank" Davis' Heartbreaking Secret and The Billionaire Behind His Patch

Gervonta "Tank" Davis Photo credit: Tahliq Tahliq Patrick Carroll

Davis dedicates Saturday, May 28th Showtime PPV fight against Rolando Romero to slain brother, Josh Carroll, a victim of gun violence, with Patrick Carroll

I loved my brother and it's hard for me to talk about. Patrick Carroll has the same name as my brother and also is in real estate, so when I heard about this opportunity, I knew I wanted to partner up” — Gervonta "Tank” Davis