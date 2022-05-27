Gervonta "Tank" Davis' Heartbreaking Secret and The Billionaire Behind His Patch
Davis dedicates Saturday, May 28th Showtime PPV fight against Rolando Romero to slain brother, Josh Carroll, a victim of gun violence, with Patrick Carroll
I loved my brother and it's hard for me to talk about. Patrick Carroll has the same name as my brother and also is in real estate, so when I heard about this opportunity, I knew I wanted to partner up”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank” Davis is widely known as Mayweather’s protege and has held the world titles in three weight classes. In the last year, the undefeated world titleholder has kept a painful secret. His older brother Josh Carroll was a victim of gun violence and was viciously slain in Baltimore, MD during a shootout on June 17th, 2020. Carroll would be 32 years old today. The much-anticipated fight that is on track to become Barclays Center's highest-grossing Boxing event will be dedicated to Davis's brother, Josh Carroll.
— Gervonta "Tank” Davis
Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Patrick Carroll, an avid boxer and a fan of the sport heard Davis' heart-wrenching story of his brother's death. He also learned that he and Davis's brother shared the name Carroll and immediately knew he wanted to help with the dedication. Coincidently Davis’ brother was working as a real estate investor and hoping to reach mogul status at the time of his death. Carroll was touched by all the similarities and chose to partner with Davis by financially supporting his fight night and by having “CARROLL” appear on Davis’ boxing patch to commemorate this event.
Davis’s heart has been broken by his brother’s death and he’s been unable to articulate it until now. (Exclusive quotes) “I loved my brother and it's hard for me to talk about. Patrick Carroll has the same name as my brother and also is in real estate, so when I heard about this opportunity, I knew I wanted to partner up.”
“I’m proud to have the name Carroll on my shorts because it's my brother's name too. So I'm happy to be working with Patrick Carroll.”
"I can't bring him back, but I want people to remember him. I hope that the name Carroll on my shorts for this huge fight will allow his legacy to live on.” And here are quotes from Patrick Carroll too: "I have always been a Davis fan so knowing my participation has helped him to bring attention to his brother's senseless death, mean's a lot to me."
"When I learned Davis's brother who was killed, held both the same name and had goals to be a real estate mogul, I wanted to be involved in bringing Josh Carroll's passing to light. I knew I wanted to help make this dedication happen. "
About Gervonta Davis:
Gervonta Boddah Davis is an American professional boxer who has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA (Regular) lightweight title (since 2019), the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title (June 2021-December 2021), the IBF super featherweight title (2017), and the WBA (Super) super featherweight title twice (2018 and August 2021). Ranked by ESPN as #3 among the world’s best active boxers, pound for pound, he is also Mayweather’s protege and known for his powerful punch, with a knockout-to-win percentage of 93%. Follow @Gervontaa on Instagram and Twitter for the boxer’s latest updates/announcements.
About Patrick Carroll:
M. Patrick Carroll is the Founder/CEO of CARROLL, a nationally recognized leader in the field of real estate investment. A creative thinker and experienced portfolio manager, Carroll is responsible for over $11.5B in acquisitions and $6.7B in dispositions of multifamily real estate. More importantly, he finds ways to give back by serving on the board of the Jesuit High School Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay, and as a member of industry affiliates, donating to more than 50 charities worldwide with a focus on health, wellness, and early childhood development. Carroll strives to be a positive role model for his three sons while seeking to inspire younger generations of entrepreneurs to prioritize a lifestyle of health/wellne
Kelly Springer
Kelly K PR
kellykpr@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other