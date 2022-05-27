Cincinnati Water and Fire Damage Restoration Business Continues Success in Dayton, Ohio
Clarke Contractors’ Dayton Office Busy with Damage Restoration Emergencies for Homes and Businesses
We understand that our customers are often in dire situations”DAYTON, OHIO, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Clarke Contractors’ location in Dayton, OH, marks its third anniversary, it continues to stay busy serving the needs of Dayton’s home and business owners. Offering access to fast responding water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold removal, and professional remodeling services, the company helps customers reclaim their lives after catastrophic events so they can get back to life.
“We’re proud of all that we’ve achieved in the last three years,” explained Jason Clarke, CEO of the company. “We’ve helped homeowners recover from fires, businesses come back after flooding, mitigated health-threatening mold in residential and commercial settings, and we continue to see demand for our services from customers throughout the Dayton Ohio region.”
This year, Clarke Contractors Inc. is celebrating its 25th year in business serving Southwest Ohio from its West Chester Ohio office. The added Dayton office location officially opened its doors in 2020 with the mission of serving customers in Miamisburg, Springboro, Centerville, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Englewood, Vandalia, and other areas within Montgomery and Greene County.
While the West Chester location previously offered service to south Dayton, the new Miamisburg location can now respond even faster for home and business disasters including:
• Flooded basements
• Leaking or burst pipes
• Bathtub/toilet overflows
• Fire and smoke damage
• Mold removal and Mitigation
In addition, Clarke Contractors Inc. also offers professional remodeling services to compliment the restoration repair work that is often required. Every job is also backed by a one year, no-hassle satisfaction guarantee.
“We understand that our customers are often in dire situations,” stated Ken Cash, General Manager. “We’re committed to providing fast responses, excellent service and peace of mind. Our Dayton office has been a great addition and we’re dedicated to continuing the trend of making happy customers for years to come.”
Clarke Contractors understands the importance of best practices and forward thinking. Technicians at both offices attend industry-leading courses and seminars to hone their skillsets, learn the latest water and fire damage restoration methods, and master new technology. Clarke sets the bar for their damage restoration standards and is the reason why they are often the top-recommended contractor by insurance agents.
Clarke customers love them too. They maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati and was also awarded their Torch Award for Business Ethics.
To learn more about Clarke Contractors Inc. or the company’s water damage restoration or fire damage restoration services, visit https://clarkecontractors.com.
About Clarke Contractors
For 25 years, Clarke Contractors Inc. has provided water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold removal, and professional remodeling for its customers. No matter the job, Clarke is committed to delivering fast, professional services to help home and business owners regain a sense of normalcy.
