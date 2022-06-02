Viewstream Recognized for Creative Excellence with Fourteen 2022 Telly Awards

We believe that marketing can move the world forward and video is an important tool to do that.” — John Assalian, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewstream, the Brand to Demand Agency, received numerous accolades at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards, a premier award honoring outstanding creative work in video, film production and digital marketing, presented Viewstream with 14 Telly Awards this year.

Among tens of thousands of entries, Viewstream was recognized for its creative work supporting the products and brands for start-ups as well as Fortune 500 companies like Adobe, IBM, T-Mobile, UPS and DuPont. Viewstream was presented with four Silver Awards and ten Bronze Awards for 2022 in areas such as directing, 2D Animation, B2B communications and more.

“We believe that marketing can move the world forward,” said John Assalian, CEO of Viewstream. “and video is an important tool to do that. These awards prove the advanced creative capabilities of both our team and the leading clients we collaborate with.”

Viewstream Telly Awards for 2022

Sliver (4)

•T-Mobile Keynote Introduction is a Silver Winner in Promotional Video - Business-to-Business

•Emerge - Culture Video is a Silver Winner in Promotional Video - Recruitment

•Prosimo explainer is a Silver Winner in Promotional Video - Editing

•Sion Power: Building the Future of Batteries is a Silver Winner in Promotional Video - 3D Graphics/Animation (Non-Stereoscopic)

Bronze (10)

•The McRoskey Showroom Experience is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Directing

•Willdan Customer Testimonial is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video – Directing

•ISG is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Use of Stock Footage

•Envase Lite by Envase Technologies is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Use of 2D Animation

•DuPont: Great Stuff ™ is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Education & Training

•The Emerge Platform is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Use of 2D Animation

•Vesta is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Use of 2D Animation

•This Is Zonar is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Editing

•UPS Express Critical - When Fast isn’t Fast Enough is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Directing

•Experience Transformation with IBM and Adobe is a Bronze Winner in Promotional Video - Remote Production

For more information about this year's awards, see the press release.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards are like the “Oscars” to digital and online video content creators. A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other – rather entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as winners of the Silver Telly, while approximately 25% of entries are chosen as winners of the Bronze Telly.

About Viewstream

Viewstream is the brand to demand agency that believes marketing can move the world. We provide full-service, B2B marketing services for leading clients like Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, UPS, and more. If you would like to schedule an interview with the CEO of Viewstream, John Assalian, please contact Phillip Bergman (pbergman@viewstream.com).