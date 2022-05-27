Submit Release
COMMS/NATION WINS A 2022 AMERICAN DIGITAL DESIGN AWARDS™

This is the SECOND Design Award win for the agency in the past SIX months and overall TWELFTH award since its opening.

Andrea M. Garcia
WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMMS/NATION, a public relations and creative design agency, is very proud to announce that it has been selected as a winner by Graphic Design USA Magazine on behalf of its client work, Lockerbie & Co.’s website rebrand. The site was expertly designed by the awardee Christina F. Fuentes, COMMS/NATION’s Chief Creative Officer, Partner, and co-Founder.

The 2022 American Graphic Design Awards​​ is the first award of its kind that’s been given to the agency for its digital design and marks the 12th overall award that COMMS/NATION has won on behalf of its clients’ communications work since the agency opened its doors in 2018.

For the past 59 years, Graphic Design USA Magazine has sponsored competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. GDUSA’s American Graphic Design Awards is the original flagship awards competition honoring outstanding work of all kinds and across all media. More than 2,000 entries were submitted this year; a highly selective 10% were chosen as winners.

Fuentes’ design work will be featured in the 59th year print edition publication and will hit stands nationwide this summer.

“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional talent and creativity that COMMS/NATION has to offer its clients, and the confidence they entrust in us to deliver exceptional hi-quality branding,” said Andrea M. Garcia. “The rebrand took about 3 months, and the website took about 2 months from conception to publishing. This is one of our favorite brands that we’ve produced, it’s just beautiful, and is built to last. Christina was extremely thoughtful in every aspect of the brand’s creation. ”

ABOUT COMMS/NATION ™
COMMS/NATION LLC., is a N.J.-based award-winning communications, public relations, and creative services agency that counsels businesses seeking to reach new customers and take market share. Some service offerings include: media relations, public relations, creative services, brand development, digital design, promotional items, marketing collateral, and advertising. The firm is led by an experienced, diverse team that have career backgrounds in journalism, politics, consumer affairs, litigation communications, crisis communications, healthcare, real estate, construction development, and more.

COMMS/NATION is certified by the state of New Jersey as a M/WBE, SBE, and LGBTBE.
