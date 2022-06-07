New crypto currency for the cannabis Industry

Submit Release
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois - Cannabis Cash Coin has reached an agreement to have their new cryptocurrency listed on popular crypto exchange CoinMooner. This agreement will allow cannabis enthusiasts to swap Ethereum for the coin using Uniswap, a service also hosted on CoinMooner.

“We chose CoinMooner as our first crypto exchange because of the exposure potential. In addition, we were excited about the number of users that will be introduced to our coin,” says Cannabis Cash Coin CEO and Co-Founder Robert Felder. “We believe this listing is the momentum we need, and we fully anticipate being listed on additional exchanges in the coming months.”

The mission of Cannabis Cash Coin is to provide cannabis users with a safe, alternative payment method when purchasing cannabis-related products. Their goal is to unite the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries by providing a mobile app that allows you to buy coins, find local dispensaries, and earn rewards for your purchases. Users will be able to purchase this coin directly through Cannabis Mobile later this year.

About Cannabis Cash Coin
Cannabis Cash Coin was founded by brothers Robert and Jacquis Felder. Both brothers shared a passion for two things: trading cryptocurrency and making an impact on the world. They realized they could do both those things with the creation of Cannabis Cash Coin, a cryptocurrency specifically for the cannabis industry.

The Felder brothers and their team sought to create something more than just a cryptocurrency from the start. They wanted Cannabis Cash Coin to be an enhanced, efficient, and convenient experience to help dispensaries grow their business and customers find the products they’re looking for. By no longer relying on cash, Cannabis Cash Coin does just that.

