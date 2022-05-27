Anchorage Man Indicted for January 2022 Murder

May 27, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 38 year-old Johnny Brandon Johnson with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of tampering with physical evidence for the January 18, 2022, murder of Alan Wagers.

Johnson is currently being held without bail by the Department of Corrections in this case. He faces up to 99 years for the first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges, and up to 5 years for the evidence tampering charge.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on May 31, 2022.

