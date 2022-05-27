Monterey Financial Services Surpasses $1B in Purchased Consumer Receivables since 2008
For Decades Monterey Financial Has Helped Business Partners Thrive, by Providing Receivable Solutions and Analytics, Supported by Compliance Oversight
At Monterey, we’ve always seen our own success as being vital in helping businesses thrive and grow for the long term”OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 30+ years, Monterey Financial built a reputation as a distinguished leader in Consumer Finance Solutions with its recovery methodologies, low consumer complaints, and respected congruence with regulatory practices. Monterey understands what their clients need in a finance partner, and while their solutions are created to help expand sales through financing, Monterey also prioritizes the consumer, while putting a heavy emphasis on compliance and regulation in an environment that is always evolving. Monterey’s unique approach in the space has helped them thrive for over three decades, purchasing over $1B in Consumer Receivables since 2008 alone.
— Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services
“At Monterey, we’ve always seen our own success as being vital in helping businesses thrive and grow for the long term,” says Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services. “Our ability to do so starts by ensuring that every finance program we are a part of is thoroughly reviewed from a regulatory standpoint. Our clients need to be certain they are working with a partner that understands this complicated landscape. That way they can have confidence in their finance program, allowing them to focus their attention on their core business. Approaching the industry from this perspective has made us unique in the space, and is a key reason for our longevity and long term success.”
Monterey provides what to look for in a Consumer Finance Partner:
High Regard for Compliance and Regulations. Compliance is paramount to being an effective company in the Financing Industry. The compliance and regulatory landscape is always evolving, and it remains a core task at Monterey to stay up to date and ahead of potential changes. Monterey’s Compliance Committee meets regularly to review State and Federal regulations, client point of sale process, upcoming changes, and trends, among other items, and utilize several outside sources and counsel to provide additional guidance on forthcoming regulatory changes. This means that companies that work with Monterey can be confident in Monterey’s ability to maximize the performance of their finance program and mitigate any legal exposure or brand risk for them.
Exemplary Customer Service. Financing Companies must pay attention to recovery methodologies and respected congruence with regulatory practices and make sure the financing company treats consumers with dignity and respect. Monterey Financial has spent decades building a reputation as a distinguished leader through its recovery methodologies with low consumer complaints, which explains its ability to maintain an extremely low complaint rate. Employees at Monterey Financial take pride in working for a company with a long history of providing exemplary customer service.
Creative Solutions. Clients rely on financing companies to ensure they get the most out of their consumer finance programs. Having a partner that is proactive and thinks outside the box will help businesses’ finance programs excel against competitors. For example, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Monterey initiated a variety of financial assistance programs, including deferring past due payments and temporarily reducing consumer contractual payments. Those consumers who took advantage of the assistance programs could maintain an up-to-date status of their account, ensuring no negative credit impact due to unforeseen circumstances, while Monterey clients experienced maximum recovery and a minimized default rate during 2020.
Monterey Financial Services' core focus is on the recovery and performance of the receivables they manage. Yet, they pride themselves on being compassionate professionals who can understand firsthand the financial hardships that the businesses they support face, as do many consumers during this challenging economic time. Monterey is a trusted leader in loan servicing and delinquent debt recovery, financing, and more. Contact Monterey for inquiries here or call 1-800-456-2225.
About Monterey Financial Services
Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made capital solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients’ requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com.
