Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,405 in the last 365 days.

High-speed internet coming to Vernon area

CANADA, May 27 - People and businesses in five communities around Vernon now have access to high-speed internet services.

“Connectivity is critical for jobs, employment and to stay connected to family, friends and loved ones,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “One of the main drivers of economic success is to ensure every rural, remote community of the province has access to high-speed internet. That’s why we are accelerating our goal to connect every household in B.C. to high-speed internet by 2027.”

Fixed wireless infrastructure needed for high-speed connectivity is installed for 288 households in the Coldstream, Priest’s Valley 6, Cosens Bay, Parker Cove Delta and Bouleau Lake Road areas. The installation of this infrastructure will allow the service provider to offer broadband internet with speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

“Ensuring all British Columbians have access to reliable, high-speed internet services is critical to helping our communities grow. The past two years have underscored the importance of that connection, not only for entrepreneurs and businesses, but for students and families,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Connectivity upgrade projects like this empower our rural and remote communities to participate and thrive in the local and global economies.”

The cost of the upgrade was approximately $126,000, with as much as $56,000 contributed by the Province through the Connecting British Columbia program and administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. The Province’s investment was matched with as much as $56,000 in federal funding. The remaining cost of as much as $12,700 was contributed by Kelowna-based internet service provider ispeed Communications.

“The demand for high-speed internet to rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic grew significantly,” said Dave Bradich, president, ispeed Communications. “We are pleased to have received federal and provincial government assistance to provide speeds of 50/10 Mbps with unlimited usage.”

The Province’s investment is part of the StrongerBC initiative under B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to protect people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.

Learn More:

Connectivity in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

Northern Development Initiative Trust: https://www.northerndevelopment.bc.ca/funding-programs/partner-programs/connecting-british-columbia/

StrongerBC: BC's Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.ca/plan

You just read:

High-speed internet coming to Vernon area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.