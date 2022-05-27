Bethany Renee Williams chose Coachable as her next CMO role because she saw an Opportunity to Increase Diversity in tech

Bethany Renee Williams, New Chief Marketing Officer at Coachable [Formerly CodeBreakers] Coachable Logo from LinkedIn

With 13 years of widespread marketing experience, she could have easily accepted a role working at Netflix, Google, or Meta. Instead, she chose this startup.

I saw myself in these students and thought, this is an opportunity for me to help others who like my younger self, don’t have the resources or access to become software engineers.” — Bethany Renee Williams