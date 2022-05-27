Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

Today, Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 30, 2022, in honor of Memorial Day.

“Each Memorial Day, we honor the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces, and commemorate the sacrifices of those who gave up their lives in service of our nation,” said Governor Wolf. “This year, let us all come together to celebrate the freedoms that we all hold dear, and give thanks to those who fight to preserve those freedoms.”

In accordance with the United States Flag Code, the US and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.