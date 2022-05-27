Celebrity and Documentary: How Titus Cole has Mastered Both
An interesting event in NYC, New York Art Life Magazine this week interviews English filmmaker and documentary maker. Let's talk about Mr. Titus Cole.
Don’t be afraid to experiment. There’s no right or wrong way to make a film. Be bold. Break the rules. You never know what you might discover about yourself or your filmmaking process.”CHELSEA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialized filmmaking and cinematography are extremely rare in the highly competitive film and TV industry. In addition to shooting music videos, he possesses a versatility that has allowed him to work on other types of media, such as documentaries.
Storytellers like Mr. Cole bring passion, experience, and a unique understanding of music to all of their professional work. The cinematography he uses is striking yet dark and the use of blues, greens, and beige are reoccurring throughout his videos. His visuals bring the music to life. This can be seen in his work with artists such as Jacquees, Wizkid, Kret & Konan, Rae Sremmud, and many many others.
He has also worked with top companies such as SBTV and Biggafish with which he has filmed, and international stars such as Tory Lanez and YG in documentary form.
Bringing in his expertise in music and documentary filmmaking allowed him to work on the Lord of the Mics, to document their tenth anniversary and the seventh edition of the clash. As part of the tenth-anniversary special, there were ten clashes. There were so many amazing MCs that year; Kozzie, Mez, Blessed, Row D, and Jaykae to name a few. It is an exquisite series about Jamaican grime clashes, where grime MCs competes together in every clash. The more he worked on the documentary, the more he cemented his passion for both film and music.
Mr. Cole is an international filmmaker and cinematographer with a knowledge of traditional high art concepts and with the practical professional experience of working with high profile celebrities and musicians, such as Red Bull, Trey Songz, Migos, Pusha T, Kanye West, Est Gee & Pressa. He has mastered the best of both worlds and is continuing to work on distinguished projects. He has worked in the UK, Dubai, Cancun, Zanzibar, Kenya, Tanzania, and more.
