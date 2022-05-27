Secretary Naig to Honor Moser Family with Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Pork producers and row crop farmers from Lyon County to be recognized for outstanding leadership in agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 27, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Moser family, owners of Idlenot Farms, on Tuesday, May 31 in Larchwood around 11:00 a.m.

The operation is based outside of Larchwood, Iowa and run by Frank Moser along with his sons, Rick and Brad. Their families, including Rick’s wife, Lori, and their children, Colin and Cari, as well as Brad’s wife, Gloria, and their children, Tyler, Kirk, Heather and Lachelle and her husband Tyler, are all important contributors to the family farm.

“The Mosers have taken pride in providing high quality animal care and innovative environmental stewardship for three generations,” said Secretary Naig. “Not only do they recognize the importance of caring for their land and animals, but they also are willing to go the extra mile to help friends and neighbors in their local community. Because of these qualities, the Moser family and Idlenot Farms are very deserving recipients of this award.”

Idlenot Farms currently encompasses three generations of the Moser family, all working together to raise corn, soybeans and pigs. The family’s operation markets 200,000 hogs each year and manufactures feed at their feed mill using inputs from their row crop operation and corn from neighboring farmers.

To combat soil erosion and prevent nutrient loss, the family has incorporated terraces and grass waterways into their fields. They also adhere to a manure management plan and use a nitrogen stabilizer.

In addition to their dedication to environmental stewardship, the well-being of each of their animals is of utmost importance to the Moser family. They have integrated a variety of sensor technologies into their operation to ensure quality animal care around the clock. From internet-connected feed bins to a smartphone app for barn records and more, Idlenot Farms has led the way in embracing and implementing animal husbandry technology. Idlenot Farms is also Pork Quality Assurance Plus certified, further ensuring their ability to provide top-notch animal care.

Outside of their work on the farm, the Mosers also understand the importance of being involved in their community. Rick, Brad, Colin and Tyler have all served on the Lyon County Pork Producers Board. Rick is currently on the Minnesota Soybean Processors Board of Directors and has previously served on the West Lyon School Board. Additionally, as past FFA members themselves, the Moser family strives to help local FFA chapters in the area.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.