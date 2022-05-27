Latest News: Library Welcomes Junior Fellows to Summer Internship Program

Submit Release
The Library of Congress today announced the appointment of 46 undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students to its Junior Fellows Summer Internship Program to complete 27 projects. The 2022 cohort marks more than three decades that this signature initiative of the Library has been offered to students. The program is being offered as a virtual internship for the third year in a row, following a pivot in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fellows will collaborate across four time zones.

