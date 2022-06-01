Rigaku's Second Generation Handheld Raman Analyzer to Help Modernize the US Military’s DR SKO Systems

About

Since its foundation in 1951, Rigaku Corporation has provided leading-edge analytical and industrial equipment with X- ray and thermal analysis as its core technologies. Today, based not only in Japan, but also in the United States, Europe, China and other parts of the world, the Rigaku Group plays an advanced role in the fields of general-purpose X- ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD, XRR), X-ray fluorescence analysis (TXRF, EDXRF, WDXRF), small-angle X-ray scattering analysis (SAXS), protein and small-molecule X-ray crystal structure analysis, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optical elements, semiconductor inspection (TXRF, XRF, XRD, XRR), X-ray generators, CT scanners, non-destructive inspection, and thermal analysis. By leveraging its extensive knowledge of X-rays and related technologies, Rigaku has built collaborative relationships with customers and promoted partnerships, communication, and innovation globally through academic societies and industries. Rigaku will continue to provide integrated solutions for a wide variety of fields, including protein structure analysis, nanotechnology development, general-purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF), material analysis, and quality assurance. For more information, please visit www.rigaku.com.

