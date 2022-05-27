Rhode Islanders Reminded to be Prepared for Harmful Algae Blooms this Summer

With the weather turning warmer and recreational activities on lakes, ponds, and rivers set to increase, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are reminding all Rhode Islanders to be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms.

In freshwaters, blooms are caused by blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which are naturally present in bodies of water. Increased temperatures, slow moving water, and excessive amounts of nutrients cause the cyanobacteria to grow excessively and create potential for harmful blooms. These algae blooms are capable of producing toxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals.

RIDOH and DEM work to collaboratively screen and respond to conditions indicating a harmful algae bloom is developing and issue recreational advisories when thresholds are met. Initial site visits this week indicated that Almy Pond in Newport is experiencing an algae bloom. Confirmation sampling for laboratory analysis is planned. During an algae bloom, all recreation including swimming, fishing, boating, and kayaking should be avoided. People also should not ingest untreated water or eat fish from affected waterbodies. Pets owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in this water. State and local officials post warnings around bodies of water when harmful algae blooms are present. However, members of the public should be on the lookout for these harmful blooms and know to avoid affected waters, should they encounter a bloom before warnings have been posted.

Affected waters may be bright to dark green in color and have dense, floating algal mats on the water's surface. The water may look like green paint, thick pea soup, or green cottage cheese. Should these conditions be observed, it is best to refrain from contact with the water and keep pets from entering the water. Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat. Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing blue-green algae include stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Rarer health effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at particular risk for health effects associated with harmful algae blooms (because they are more likely to swallow water when in or around bodies of water).

If you come into contact with water affected by a harmful algae bloom, rinse your skin with clean water as soon as possible and, when you get home, take a shower and wash your clothes. If your pet comes into contact with the water, immediately wash your pet with clean water. Do not let the animal lick algae off its fur. Call a veterinarian if your animal shows any symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning including loss of energy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, or any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water. People who have had contact with water with algae blooms and who experience the symptoms described above should contact a healthcare provider. To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact DEM's Office of Water Resources at 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom. For a list of current advisories, visit: www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen