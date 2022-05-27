Surgical Robots Market, a $20.98 Billion Industry by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.84% - Strategic Market Research

The research experts at Strategic Market Research have asserted that the Market for Surgical Robots was worth USD 4.42 billion in 2020. It is predicted to sum up to a value of around USD 20.98 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.84% throughout the forecasted time. Rise in minimally invasive surgeries, Complex surgical procedures and the growing technological enhancements in Procedure-specific Surgical Robotic System are driving the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical robots are regarded as the highly advanced technological robots that allows the surgeons to perform surgeries in the human body through small incisions. The surgical robots also allow the surgeons to perform different types of complex surgical operations with more flexibility, precision, and control as compared to the conventional techniques. In terms of End-User, the Hospital segment accounted for the highest share of around 71.22% in 2020 & in terms of region, North America led the market with a share of around 67.98%. However, the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the fastest market growth rate, with a promising CAGR of around 23.32%.







The report broadcasted by Strategic Market Research on Surgical Robots Market is ramified based on:

Application

Orthopedics

Neurology

Urology

Gynaecology

General Surgery

Others





End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others





Regions:

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North America





Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Switzerland

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of APAC





LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.84% 2030 Value Projection 20.98 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.42 billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies ntuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical (Transenterix), Corindus Vascular Robotics, Renishaw, Auris Health, Medrobotics Corporation, Think Surgical, Verb Surgical (part of Johnson and Johnson), OMNIlife Science, CMR Surgical, Preceyes BV, China National Scientific Instruments and Materials Corporation, Microsure, Titan Medical, avateramedical GmbH, Medicaroid Corporation Leading Segment Others Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Application, Based on End Users, and Region Growth Drivers



Rise in minimally invasive surgeries Complex surgical procedures, technological enhancements in Procedure-specific Surgical Robotic System.





Key factors expediting the Market Growth:

The demand for the minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures is rising continuously due to the plethora of advantages associated with it, like reduced pain, smaller incisions, decreased scarring, increased safety, faster recovery periods, & considerable cost savings which in turn is proliferating the market growth extensively. As per a research study, the average recovery time for a patient who undergoes minimally invasive spine surgery is 6 weeks, as compared to 12 weeks of undergoing traditional open spine surgery.





Apart from the increase of MI surgical procedures, the robotic-assisted surgery registered a higher success rate that led to increased adoption of surgical robots. NCBI, have announced that the robot-assisted surgeries showed excellent rates of success, ranging somewhere between (94 -100) %. Hence, this higher success rate enables more end-users across the globe to adopt these surgical robots, thus fuelling the market growth.





In terms of Applications, the ‘General Surgery’ segment led the market comprehensively in 2020.

By Applications, the market is segregated into Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynaecology, General Surgery, and Others. The ‘General Surgery’ segment held the highest market share of approximately 29% in 2020. The rise in usage of surgical robots for cancer treatments & the continuous increasing demand for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries, are fuelling the overall growth of the market. As per a NCBI study, it was discovered that nearly 60% of the laparoscopic surgeries worldwide were performed using robots, which is expected to increase abruptly in due course of time.





In terms of End-User, the Hospital segment dominated the market in all respects.

For End-User the market has been classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others. The ' Hospital ' segment held the maximum proportion of market share at around 71.22 %. The increasing number of inpatient visits & the rise in the total number of surgical procedures are enhancing the growth of this segment. An NCBI study was conducted where it was found that, on an average 23 out of 73 hospitals perform robotic-assisted surgery, which is expected to rise in the upcoming years.





North America continued to be the leader in Surgical Robots Market:-

On a regional basis, in 2020, North America continued to dominate the market with a share of around 67.98 %. The growing number of injuries & diseases along with the increasing availability of surgical robots, is driving the market growth of this region. As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in the USA, injury





accounts for more than 150k deaths & over 3 million non-fatal injuries each year.

The Asia-Pacific was regarded as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 16.84% throughout the forecasted period. The rapid development of technologies in surgical robotics & the increasing patient population in the developing markets like China, and India are fostering the growth of this region. Intuitive Surgical Inc. have announced that, currently there are around 170 da Vinci surgical robots in China which have conducted more than 170k surgeries till date.





The pertinent players prevailing in the Surgical Robots Market are as follows:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Renishaw

Auris Health

Medrobotics Corporation

Think Surgical

Verb Surgical (part of Johnson and Johnson)

OMNIlife Science

CMR Surgical

Preceyes BV

China National Scientific Instruments and Materials Corporation

Microsure

Titan Medical

avateramedical GmbH

Medicaroid Corporation





Recent Developments:

On May 10th 2022, Zimmer Biomet successfully launched its Omni Suite Robot which is especially designed for the optimization of surgical workflow. It also enhances the procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks & eradicating the redundant hardware. This surgical robot possesses a new AI feature that uses cameras to automatically recognize the workflow milestones, including door count, patient entry & exit, the start & stop timings of anaesthesia dosage, etc.





On Feb 21st 2022, Smith & Nephew launched its next-generation Robotics system in Japan known as the CORI Surgical system. This system was launched for the improvement in performance outcomes of knee arthroplasty. The rise in usage of CORI Surgical system expedited the CAGR value of the orthopaedic market for robotic-assisted surgery in Japan to nearly 37.3% throughout the time frame of 2020-2030.





On Jan 5th 2021, Stryker Corporation announced its successful acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc. This acquisition would allow Stryker to implement its highly advanced Verasense intraoperative sensor technology for the empowerment of its Mako surgical robots that would allow the surgeons in accessing more comprehensive data-driven solutions.





