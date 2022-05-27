Satellite Writer Mobile Login Screen Mockup Satellite Writer Mobile Home Page Screen Mockup Satellite Writer BETA

Satellite Writer by AI Exosphere announces timeline for a new mobile application and how beta is going so far at their weekly RISE Team Days.

We should have a mobile version on App Store and Playstore in the next few months.” — Said Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite Writer by AI Exosphere Announces Timeline For A New Mobile Application.With the web-based beta going well, many users find themselves generating content on the go. HailyAI voice commands have enabled greater inclusion and accessibility; however, poor mobile responsiveness has hurt the Satellite Writer Beta user experience.At the last RISE Team Day, the founders Alex Athey and Sal Peer addressed the issue. The team vowed to release a cross-platform mobile application to ensure greater reach and usability."Realistically, without mobile support, it's just a matter of time before we are dead in the water," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.The dynamic duo were excited to share screenshots of what the application might look like and what capabilities it will have.Here is what we know for sure...1. The new application will support iOS and Android.2. Not all web-based platform features will be available on the mobile.3. Faster response time with a set of new HailyAI skills.4. Continued support of Speech to Text and Text to Speech.And much more was revealed during the meeting.It's safe to say with average session rates currently at 7:00 minutes, the company can significantly increase user experience and session time by offering a better mobile experience.One thing is for sure Satellite Writer is here to stay, and the feedback from the initial beta users has been extremely positive regarding the quality HailyAI is capable of delivering.The beta users have raved about the emotional intelligence system Satellite Writer brings to the table and the overall personality of HailyAI's writing.About AI Exosphere And Satellite WriterAI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe. Our mission with HailyAI is to increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability in the online marketplace.The Satellite Writer project is our go-to-market project using HailyAI's trained writing skills. With Satellite Writer, users will have the power back in their hands and have the ability to dominate the content game with original works produced in seconds by HailyAI.

Learn about Satellite Writer.