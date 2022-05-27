VSP welcomes new civilian recruiter

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police welcomes new civilian recruiter

PITTSFORD, Vermont (Friday, May 27, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has added a new civilian position of recruitment specialist to the agency’s Office of Professional Development, the Pittsford-based unit whose responsibilities include attracting new sworn members to VSP’s ranks.

Dale Nelson, a native Vermonter who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, becomes the first civilian to hold the title of recruiter within the Vermont State Police. He joins a recruiting team led by Lt. Thomas Mozzer and works alongside Sgt. Dan Bennett.

“I’m excited to take on this role with the Vermont State Police and contribute my skills toward the vital task of helping this agency grow its membership,” Nelson said.

Nelson is a graduate of Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, with a bachelor’s degree in film and a master’s in entertainment business. He is passionate about videography and has been employing his advanced skills since starting with VSP earlier this year to create recruiting and marketing materials with a primary focus on social media content. He has traveled across Vermont to profile troopers, highlight the work of special teams, ride along during patrol shifts, and more.

In addition, Nelson participates in more traditional recruiting initiatives such as career fairs and coordinating advertising campaigns, and he is involved in helping launch the Vermont State Police’s forthcoming presence on TikTok.

“Videography is a great medium for marketing the agency,” Nelson said. “Recruiting has never been more important than it is right now, and I enjoy thinking outside the box to create and convey the right message. I’m privileged to work with a great group of people, and I am excited for what is to come in the future.”

The addition of Nelson to the VSP team comes at a time of staffing challenges for police agencies across the country. Currently, the Vermont State Police has about 48 vacancies in its authorized strength of 333 sworn troopers.

“We couldn’t be welcoming Dale to the state police at a more important time than this,” said Capt. Teresa Randall, who as VSP’s staff operations commander oversees the Office of Professional Development. “His work producing compelling, engaging videos already is elevating the profile of the Vermont State Police, and we can’t wait to see more as Dale continues in this new position.”

Examples of Nelson’s work can be viewed on VSP’s Facebook page and include recent features on the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, the state police SCUBA Team, and the vital work of dispatchers at Public Safety Answering Points.

MEDIA CONTACT

To arrange an interview with Dale Nelson, VSP’s new civilian recruitment specialist, contact Public Information Officer Adam Silverman by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

