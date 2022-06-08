Business Reporter: Making L&D relevant in a digital working environment
How AI-driven, personalised solutions can helpLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Rise Up, a fast-growing employee learning software solution, talks about what can make Learning and Development (L&D) engaging and relevant in a digital context. Adaptive learning, a deeper, sophisticated, and more dynamic strain of personalised learning, can tailor the learning methodology as well as create content adapted to learners’ needs.
Rise Up’s adaptive learning platform supports learners in their skills development and assists trainers throughout the training process from skills repository design to content recommendations.
L&D professionals can decide to either enhance their own content with the help of the Rise Up tool or choose from available off-the-shelf courses, while learners can either opt for self-learning and interact with Rise Up’s ML-driven personal chatbot or interact with their coach face-to-face – or combine the two.
What makes the platform especially conducive to acquiring new skills is that learners can access knowledge via mediums and channels which suit their learning style the best. The learning cycle includes an assessment of what the learner already knows, as well as identifying where and how the gaps should be filled, while training itself is followed by an automated skills revision stage.
Thanks to AI, the solution can adapt to the learner’s ever-changing needs in real time. The lack of opportunities to advance one’s career is the third most often quoted reason for why people leave their jobs. Personalised training programmes, however, can considerably improve both talent acquisition and retention rates.
Today, learning is a fundamental business challenge across Europe, top of mind for both CEOs and employees. 79% of CEOs worldwide identify the lack of essential skills in their workforce as a threat for future growth (PWC), and the lack of opportunities to advance one's career is the third most often quoted reason for why people leave their jobs. Personalised training programmes not only transform an organisation's capabilities, but also considerably improve both talent acquisition and retention rates.
About Rise Up
Founded in 2014, Rise Up is the blended learning platform revolutionising the learning experience for all stakeholders: trainers, administrators, and learners. Across all approaches, e-learning, face-to-face and mobile, and in compliance with the regulatory framework, Rise Up is a one-stop-shop solution: a learning experience provider (LXP - Learning experience platform), a training management solution for Human Resources (LMS - Learning Management System), and an authoring tool for trainers (Authoring Tool). Growing quickly, Rise Up counts over 1 million active learners today and is available in 22 languages.
For more information, please visit www.riseup.ai/en
