TCT’s “One-Two Punch” Combines the Power of Consulting and Compliance Software

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) announces a combination of consulting and compliance software to help organizations achieve compliance with greater confidence and surprising efficiency.

Many organizations find the effort of achieving compliance to be challenging and incredibly confusing. While software solutions are designed to alleviate many of the challenges of managing compliance, the confusion often remains.

Compliance consultants specialize in various certifications to help companies make sense of the confusing compliance landscape. While these experts can provide direction and insight, they can’t automate the compliance process.

TCT aims to bring both halves of the equation together under one umbrella.

On the software side is TCT Portal, an automated compliance management system that’s built to manage every aspect of an organization’s compliance effort. The software is designed to reduce compliance project time in half, eliminate confusion, and organize every aspect of the compliance engagement.

On the consulting side, TCT’s experts work side-by-side with clients to assist their internal personnel and prepare them for a compliance assessment, in addition to their ongoing needs for operational compliance support. TCT offers compliance consulting services for dozens of certifications, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST, CMMC, ISO, and more.

“Imagine the power of combining a quality consultant with a quality system for managing compliance,” said TCT founder Adam Goslin. “Together, the two of them are magic — it’s a one-two punch. This is an ideal option for organizations that don’t have the necessary compliance expertise and don’t want to learn by trial and error.”

Compliance consultants provide several invaluable services to their clients. TCT’s consulting includes a gap assessment, development of policies and high level procedures, implementation of a compliance system, team training, evidence reviews, audit assistance, and more.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

Learn more at https://GetTCT.com and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/total-compliance-tracking-llc/) and Twitter @GetTCT.