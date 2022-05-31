Smart Retirement Options Launches Consultation Service on Benefits of Tax-Free vs. Tax-Deferred Investing for Retirement
Reviews can show the benefits of tax-free investing and how to generate predictable income during retirementLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Retirement Options is pleased to announce a new service that offers consultations with side-by-side illustrations using a person’s personal data to show the difference between tax-deferred investing and tax-free investing for retirement. The difference is usually hundreds of thousands of dollars that should be in someone’s pocket.
The free review is available at https://form.jotform.com/Robin_Avent/SmartRetirementOptions.
The review, said Robin Avent, managing partner at Smart Retirement Options, “will show how to make your money work efficiently by eliminating the two biggest impediments to a successful retirement: market risk and taxes. It’s hard to predict future income in retirement when you don't know what the tax rate will be or how much money you will lose due to market volatility; we remove those risks.”
After filling out the short form, a Smart Retirement Options adviser will show the benefits of tax-free investing. This should play a part in a person’s overall retirement strategy.
Smart Retirement Options teaches that many people are under the false assumption they’re retirement is safe just because they’re contributing to a retirement plan. People must know and understand their numbers, but most don’t take that extra step. Contributing to a 401k, 403b or IRA without truly understanding numbers can give a false sense of security.
As an exercise, the experts at Smart Retirement Options challenge people to figure out how much money a person will have saved up on the day they retire, subtract 40 percent for taxes and divide that number by the years a person may live. It can be a very scary number for some people. Now imagine if 40% for taxes didn’t have to be deducted; that’s what Smart Retirement Options teaches.
Smart Retirement Options areas of expertise include retirement planning, wealth management, estate planning, risk mitigation, tax planning and mortgage protection.
Smart Retirement Options advisers undergo regular state-mandated testing to maintain a high level of competence in their respective areas of expertise in order to achieve the industry’s highest ethical standards. The firm provides individualized service and support and offers custom-tailored financial solutions designed to meet clients’ financial goals.
The firm acts independently from banks and other financial service providers.
Smart Retirement Options was established in 2007 and the firm is a top voice on LinkedIn, where its content is updated weekly. The firm is licensed by the State of California and its members are invited to conducted seminars and workshops throughout the country.
For more information about Smart Retirement Options, call 818-342-3337, email ra@smartretirementoptions.com or visit www.linkedin.com/in/smartretirementoptions.
About Smart Retirement Options
When your assets are at stake, discretion and reliability are a priority. At SRO, our main focus is growing your money efficiently. That means avoiding risk. The interesting thing about these risks is none of them can be controlled. You don't know when taxes will go up or by how much. You do know when the market will decline or by how much and for how long. And you don’t know how long you’re going to live. Until the last few years, inflation was overlooked; not anymore. Remember ladies, there's a 30 percent chance you’ll live to see 90. That means your retirement income could have to last for 25 years. You must be able to plan for things that you have no control over. We will show you how to leverage your assets, allowing for twice the growth of non-qualified plans with no market losses.
###
Robin Avent
Smart Retirement Options
+1 818-342-3337
ra@smartretirementoptions.com